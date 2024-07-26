Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property

Cancer treatment is never a 'luxury' item

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
July 26 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer treatment is never a 'luxury' item
Cancer treatment is never a 'luxury' item

Something health district CEO Margret Bennett said at Wednesday night's hospital community information session has stuck with me.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.