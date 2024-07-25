Dedicated wellbeing space opens at Bermagui Preschool

After witnessing the shock and grief experienced by local families following the 2019-2020 bushfires, the Bermagui Preschool became dedicated to strengthening the wellbeing and resilience of its children.
Friday, July 26, will see a designated therapy and counselling room officially opened at the preschool to help children and families process trauma and improve their mental health.
Children will be able to work together in small groups or take part in one-on-one counselling in the classroom, learning through play in an engaging environment which includes cubby nooks and sensory areas.
Bermagui Preschool will host specifically designed activities including art and play therapy, cooking, gardening and storytelling for children to support their recovery and emotional development.
Preschool director Narelle Myers said by developing mental health resilience at a young age, "it helps with any future stress, anxiety and trauma that may present in their increasingly complex lives".
"This project will support each child and family to learn, within ourselves and our community we have the power and the resilience to be strong in our own mental health and wellbeing," Ms Myers said.
"By also supporting our families and educators to develop the knowledge and skills to raise resilient children our communities become more vibrant and stronger."
The project was made possible with $892,284 from the Australian and NSW governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, funded under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
"I applaud Bermagui Preschool for leading this really important initiative for young children and their families given the many challenging experiences they have faced in recent years," Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain said.
"Both levels of government are proud to be providing support for families to access long-term programs that deliver positive physical, mental health, and personal safety outcomes.
"Disasters can be traumatic for communities, and the recovery process can bring a lot of change. Initiatives like this one in Bermagui provide an opportunity for families to process trauma and create stronger connections within the community."
Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the NSW government was supporting the long-term development of regional communities, "ensuring they have the infrastructure and services needed to grow and thrive".
"Through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, both levels of government are backing community projects on the South Coast that will boost preparedness for future disasters, encourage economic recovery, aid tourism and bring people together."
