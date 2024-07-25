Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Lead by real life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, and backed up by their full family band, Get Rhythm is an authentic and sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter show. 15 years ago, Mark and Joanne started performing as country music's most famous couple, and have since gained a lot of attention for their close resemblance and vocals to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Both high energy and fun, the show will be sure to bring back a lot of memories and even create a few new ones. Songs will include such hits as Folsom Prison Blues, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, and famous duets like Jackson and Long Legged Guitar Pickin Man. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show start, at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. Tickets are available at: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1155086

