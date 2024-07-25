Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Bega, until September
South East Centre for Contemporary Art has launched two new, original exhibitions, by Bega Valley resident Heather Burness and Sydney-based painter Celia Gullett. Burness' exhibition - A Time of Concentration - showcases her innovative print-based processes, drawings and web-based photography. While Shaping Colour showcases Gullett, whose work is influenced by art-historical movements, including abstraction, colour field painting, minimalism and ancient Asian philosophies. SECCA is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.
Tura Beach, July 26
The official launch of the Tura Marrang Library courtyard mural will be at 11am. The mural launch celebrates the new artwork coordinated by Bianca Bellicanta, and painted by Bianca, Indigo Murray and Lucinda Thurston. The mural was completed thanks to funding received by the Bush & Us project from Vincent FairFax Family Foundation's 'Backing the Future' initiative. Inspiration for the mural was drawn from our extraordinary local flora and fauna.
Merimbula, August 2
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase is making its way down the coast! Stopping to enjoy the natural beauty charm and history of the Sapphire Coast and Batemans Bay this August. Expertly curated and lovingly presented, the Showcase will feature some of the Festival's hottest acts live on stage for an incredible two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Boasting a line-up of veteran favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents, this jam-packed night of pure entertainment will leave you sore from belly laughs. Club Sapphire on Friday, August 2 and then Bay Pavilions on August 3. Suitable for ages 15+. Tickets on sale now via Sydneycomedyfest.com.au
Bega, August 10
Lead by real life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, and backed up by their full family band, Get Rhythm is an authentic and sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter show. 15 years ago, Mark and Joanne started performing as country music's most famous couple, and have since gained a lot of attention for their close resemblance and vocals to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Both high energy and fun, the show will be sure to bring back a lot of memories and even create a few new ones. Songs will include such hits as Folsom Prison Blues, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, and famous duets like Jackson and Long Legged Guitar Pickin Man. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show start, at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. Tickets are available at: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1155086
Merimbula, August 15
The Down South Jazz Club has great pleasure in bringing to the stage of Club Sapphire four young musicians collectively called Vault. Vault is a Canberra-based jazz quartet that re-imagines classic and modern standards with unique, soulful arrangements. Comprised of the finest young musicians in Canberra, this group promises an unforgettable musical experience. $20 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors, with music commencing at 7.30pm. Book via bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au. You can also call Pam or George on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
Bega, September 4
Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry. Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness. Bega Valley Civic Centre, September 4, 7.30-9pm. Tickets via Trybooking.com
