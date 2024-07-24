Bega evacuation centre construction reaches new heights

Given the size of the crane involved, it was clear to see the significance of this week's milestone in the Bega evacuation centre build.
Construction of the Bega Valley Community and Evacuation Centre reached new heights on Tuesday, July 23, as precast concrete panels were lifted into place to top off the first floor.
Project manager David Ledsam said the sections were called hollowcore precast floor planks and was a popular flooring system in the construction industry.
He said 103 planks were being installed this week along with a handful of precast support beams
The longest beams were approximately 13.5 metres long, weighing just over six tonnes each!
Mr Ledsam said concrete topping slabs of between 80-160mm would be poured after installation of the planks to create a uniform floor surface for the building's second storey and and to tie the precast floor structure together.
"Once the topping slab is poured and cured, perimeter scaffold will be erected followed by structural steel and wall frames," he added.
Construction is being handled by Bega-based contractors Leser Build, which was also hard at work restoring the Old Bega Hospital.
Mr Ledsam said the concrete planks were manufactured in Ballarat, Victoria, by Westkon Precast and had a wide ravge of benefits.
"The precast planks can serve as an immediate work platform, allowing workers instant access to the site," Mr Ledsam said.
"With no need for propping, on site costs can be kept to a minimum.
"Precast concrete floor slabs are fire resistant and provide sound insulation
"They also provide a high level of design flexibility and can complement a wide range of precast concrete elements, including beams and wall panels."
The project remains on schedule, with completion of construction activities of the new community centre anticipated in the second quarter of 2025.
More than $15million has been provided by the Australian and NSW governments through the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund for the project.
