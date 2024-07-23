South Coast Forestry firies head to Canada to help battle out-of-control wildfires

Four fire specialists from Forestry Corporation are serving as part of a NSW deployment of firefighters assisting authorities in Canada to tackle the country's wildfires.
A contingent of firefighters and incident management specialists have departed for Canada after AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services received a request for assistance from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
Forestry Corporation's Bombala-based silviculture and fire coordinator Tim Gillespie-Jones and South Coast fire and operations team leader Peter Carstairs have flown out for British Colombia.
Mr Carstairs, from Batemans Bay, also deployed to Canada last fire season.
Forestry's senior manager environment and sustainability Dean Kearney and lead forestry officer Daniel Macaree were also deployed to Canada on Sunday.
Canada is experiencing significant fire activity with 895 active fires burning.
More than 400 of those wildfires are out of control and already 2.2 million hectares of land has been burnt.
Mr Gillespie-Jones has 22 years' experience as a firefighter and started his career as a forester with Forestry Corporation in 2005.
He has previously undertaken a host of interstate deployments and has served as a level two incident controller and divisional commander for the past 10 years culminating in numerous declarations across NSW including the Black Summer bushfires.
"I am excited to be part of this deployment. It is my first international deployment, and it will be great heading overseas with Peter Carstairs, who I work closely with here on the South Coast," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to repaying the favour to the Canadian firefighters who assisted our crews during the Border fire and Rockton fire in 2019 and 2020.
"I worked closely with Canadian firefighters during a large strategic backburn along the Victorian border to protect the softwood plantations of Bondi State Forest.
"Being able to repay that contribution is a big reason behind my deployment," he said
Mr Carstairs will serve as a safety advisor, knowing exactly what to expect of the Canadian wildfires after he undertook a month-long deployment there last year.
"The fires in British Colombia are particularly dangerous firegrounds. The trees are shallow rooted and burn through quickly. When one tree falls, they fall down in numbers like match sticks" he said.
"In the north of British Colombia they had a really dry winter, with not enough snowfall so now in summer the forests are being igniting by dry lightning strikes.
"Last year when our Australian IMT arrived over there, the Canadian IMT were so relieved as many were completely exhausted having not had a break on the firegrounds for months. It's again at that point now," he said.
Mr Carstairs began working for Forestry Corporation two years ago, but started as a firefighter for DSE Victoria in 2005.
He spent 11 years as a district fire coordinator working for Parks and Wildlife Service in Broome, Western Australia prior to relocating to the South Coast.
The four Forestry specialists will undertake a 34-day deployment with the Australasian team.
