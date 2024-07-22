Reefs, estuaries still producing good feeds

This windy weather is not helping with the compiling of an accurate fishing report for readers. The boats are not heading to sea, but at least the estuary fishing is still giving results to those who are trying.
Before the windy weather came in, the ocean flathead had been biting pretty well in depths from 30 to 45 metres and areas from Tathra to Eden. Sand and tiger flathead are being caught with the odd flying gurnard and a few gummy sharks in the mix. The boats were catching their bag limits, so hopefully that continues.
The reefs are still giving up a good feed, with plenty of pan size snapper and still the odd big one, with some nice morwong, nannygai and odd leatherjackets. Paternoster fishing is catching the majority of the fish, using fresh baits of slimy mackerel, salmon, and squid. Lures are still working but you are getting a lot more bumps off the smaller fish.
Our beaches have been a bit slow of late. There are still a few salmon and tailor being caught on the rising tide at North Tura, Tura and Tathra beaches. Pilchards and surf poppers and small lures about 20 grams are catching the fish.
Our estuaries have slowed up a bit now, due to the cooler water temperatures and the water clarity - if you can see them, they can see you.
Merimbula lake still has trevally, bream and blackfish in the front lake, and trevally, odd bream, and tailor up the top lake. The salmon seem to have left the Merimbula system, but the Pambula river and lake system has plenty. Most of the salmon are in the river part and you really need a boat to access them.
Many of the kids fishing the winter holiday competition fished in Pambula for the salmon with captures to just over 600mm long being caught. There were also some very large black bream caught. The best seen was a 460mm fish caught by Sunny Hulme. Great fish.
The game fishing has gone with the windy weather. There might be small pockets of passing tuna, but the large numbers have moved on. So now it's time for some deep dropping or boat maintenance.
The next club event is Salmon Sunday, on Sunday July 28. It is at Haycock Beach and the club is providing sausages and bread for a BBQ at noon.
The club is also gearing up for its presentation night, being held at the Lakeview Hotel on Saturday night, August 10. Save the date for a good night out.
