Clash of the titans sees Eden Tigers victorious

The Eden Tigers have made it abundantly clear they are after this year's Group 16 premiership.
While strong all season, the weekend saw the Tigers up against fellow 2024 juggernaut Snowy River for a claim on outright ladder leader.
The top of the table clash was a crowd-pleaser - particularly for those in the red and white home colours, with Eden winning 54-10.
Rhyse Grewar was again a standout, crossing for four tries in the rather one-sided affair.
While the Bears' claws were out in a hard-fought game, it was simply not enough to bring the Tigers down.
Eden's win was never in doubt, up 30-6 at half time and only allowing a single second half try through.
The victory leaves Eden clear on top of the Group 16 first grade ladder with 10 wins from 13 rounds, two points ahead of the Snowy River Bears.
The top four is rounded out by the Merimbula Pambula Bulldogs and Moruya Sharks, both equal on eight wins apiece and only separated by a small points differential.
Both the Bulldogs and Sharks also had solid wins at the weekend.
Moruya defeated Cooma 34-18 and the Bulldogs added to the season's struggles for Bombala with a 52-6 victory.
"What a great round yesterday for the Paul Yelds Shield," the Bulldogs posted to their Facebook page.
"Thank you to Bombala for toughing it out yesterday despite only having 12 players the whole game, your club has shown resilience, strength and determination all year and has faced a lot of adversity this year. Nothing but respect for your club from the MPB."
In the other first grade game, Tathra defeated Bega 30-16. Cody Preo scored four of the Sea Eagles' six tries.
Earlier in the day, Eden's reserve grade also had a tearaway game against the visiting Bears.
The tries began flowing right from the opening minutes, with the Tigers crossing 12 times and Liam Griffin converting eight of them.
Moruya's reserves were also successful over Cooma 48-12, and Tathra defeated Bega 20-10.
There's only one more game in the regular season before finals begin.
The weekend also saw the debut of a women's tackle competition, four Group 16 clubs putting forward teams.
Snowy River, Cooma, Narooma and Merimbula-Pambula have entered the competition, which will be played over the final six weeks of the Group 16 senior competition.
In the first week, Cooma scored the win over Narooma 22-0.
The game was unfortunately cut short due to injuries, with the Stallions sharing on their Facebook page best wishes for a speedy recovery for the Devils.
Merimbula Pambula defeated Snowy River 20-14.
