New album, band for Bega's Garry Carson Jones

Long an integral part of the South Coast music scene, Garry Carson Jones is ready to deliver his latest taste of home.
On Sunday, July 28, Jones will be launching his new album, Mogareeka Moon, at the Tathra Hotel.
Even before release, the work already gained national attention, featuring as album of the week on Good Morning Country on the community radio network in early June.
Two singles have already flown the coop with the first being Moonshine and Whiskey followed by the title track, Mogareeka Moon, which was a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition.
All songs on the album have been written by Jones.
Based in Bega, Jones already had a number of recordings to his credit, including Spirited, which still gained regular radio airplay.
He regularly plays in a variety of bands across a number of genres and is in constant demand for his highly developed talents across singing, playing and songwriting.
At Tathra, Jones will be accompanied by his stellar new band, Harvest, also making its debut on Sunday - although its members will be familiar to South Coast circuit regulars.
Harvest features his brother, Shayne, on drums and backing vocals, Colleen Spillane on lead and backing vocals, Jackson Fisher on keyboards, lead and backing vocals plus harmonica, Julian Gonzalez on electric bass and Dean Gray on pedal steel and dobro.
Jones will complete the trio of lead singers on the day and will amaze with his lead guitar skills on both electric and acoustic.
The show will run from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and is free of charge.
To secure a table for this highly anticipated event, you will need to book with the Tathra Hotel.
Copies of Mogareeka Moon will be available for purchase, along with digital download cards.
For further information you can visit www.garrycarsonjones.com, or his Facebook page.
