Barunguba performance mixing contemporary with traditional

The River of Art Festival will feature a captivating performance of the story of the First People of Noorooma called 'Barunguba'.
A fusion of dance and digital art, the performance features the Djaadjawan Dancers.
River of Art festival chair Leanne Joyce said she was excited to see the combination of mediums telling traditional stories.
"We are thrilled to present this new performance of 'Barunguba', bringing together the traditions of dance and song combined with digital storytelling, video projections and animations", she said.
"The performance will strengthen and continue the traditions of storytelling but in an exciting, contemporary setting using digital art techniques".
'Barunguba' tells of a tragedy involving the First People from Noorooma and Barunguba / Montague Island.
It is also a story of healing and resilience.
Creative lead of the project, Sharon Mason, a Yuin woman from Noorooma, said the heart of this project was about respectfully engaging regional communities.
"The Barunguba performance demonstrates the strength of cultural and environmental heritage with this story and innovation with the inclusion of digital art, video storytelling, song and dance", said Sharon.
The creative team is led by Sharon and the Djaadjawan Dancers, with creative director Scott Baker, motion graphics artist Duncan Irving, and technical team Visumotus.
The special performance builds on the River of Art's experience in showcasing the latest in digital arts while sharing a significant local story as an integral part of the festival.
"This performance will be a highlight of the Festival," said Leanne.
"Our sincere thanks to CreateNSW for supporting this project and showcasing the creative arts in regional NSW."
The annual River of Art Festival will be held from September 27 to October 7.
Once again, the festival will engage and showcase the diversity of the Eurobodalla's arts, artists, environment and culture through open studios, exhibitions, performances and the River of Art Prize.
'Barunguba' will be held at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Friday, October 4, and a matinee and evening performance on Saturday, October 5.
Tickets will be available through the Bay Pavilions in September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.