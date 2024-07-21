Police recognise their best on the South Coast

The longest-serving police officer in NSW is among a long list of officers recognised during the South Coast Police District Awards.
Held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre, the awards recognised acts of bravery along with many years of dedication to protecting the community.
Inspector David Cockram, acting South Coast Police District commander, said it was "invaluable to recognise the great work that goes on by police".
Many of the awards recognised the years of service from officers, often working on the front line in the most difficult of circumstances.
"So much that goes into those years of service," Inspector Cockram said.
"You're working hard all the time to earn those dollars."
As the first responders in a wide range of circumstances, police officers dealt with everything from domestic disturbances to people affected by drugs, and violence of the streets to people doing the wrong thing on the roads.
Many of those circumstances required "some pretty critical action to keep the community safe and prevent serious harm from happening to people," Inspector Cockram said.
"We're at the coalface, and the officers are often putting themselves at risk in order to do good for others."
Along with awards for years of service were several recognising the bravery of police officers in a range of circumstances, particularly - water rescues.
Inspector Cockram said police officers had often come to the aid of people caught in rips at unpatrolled beaches.
Among the people recognised in the awards were:
Detective Sergeant John Robertson is quietly spoken and shuns the limelight, seeming to reflect the dignity of a bygone era.
Or perhaps his attitude reflects all he has seen in 56 years with the NSW Police Force, making him the state's longest serving police officer.
And at 71 he has no plans to hang up the badge.
"As long as my health's good, as long as I feel that I can still perform capably, without letting people down or relying on people, then I might go for a little longer, for another 12 months or more," he said.
The head of criminal investigations at Batemans Bay for the past 18 years joined the police force when he was just 15 in what was then a cadet program involving law classes, shorthand and typing, physical education, internal mail runs, school crossing duty and more.
He was sworn in as a fully fledged police officer the day he turned 19, spending the first 15 years of his career in Sydney including time in a range of specialist roles.
That included being part of the police response to Cyclone Tracy the devastated Darwin on Christmas Day, 1974.
"It's all I've ever done and I thoroughly enjoy it," he said.
Det Sgt Robertson also spent several years in the Snowy Mountains at Jindabyne and Cooma, and even this year is on secondment to the Jindabyne Police Station during the winter season.
Much had changed over his time in the force, with technology the biggest difference.
Det Sgt Robertson said improved technology was "the greatest thing", with access to DNA evidence, fingerprints, recording devices and computers "making a big difference".
But one thing that had not changed too much was people, and the respect they gave police officers.
"There's still respect, it's a little bit different but it's still there," Det Sgt Robertson said.
"You deal with people as you find them I feel, and there's still a lot of good people about
"If you treat them the right way they'll treat you that way.
"I treat people as I find them. If they deserve respect they'll get it, and if they don't they'll be treated in a way that gets the job done," he said.
"Sometimes if they're a bit rowdy, if you speak to them nicely or speak to them in a manner that doesn't reflect what they are, then they sway around towards you."
During the South Coast Police District awards ceremony, Det Sgt John Robertson received the ninth clasp to the NSW Police Medal marking 55 years of service, and a Commissioner of Police Commendation for Service.
While many people think of policing only in terms of enforcing laws and catching people who do the wrong thing, Chief Inspector Peter Volf has also had a strong focus on another vital aspect of police work.
The officer in charge of the Bega Police Station for the past 24 years said mentoring the community's younger people was vital, particularly in rural areas.
"With some people I've been lucky to alter their patterns of behaviour through mentoring and pulling and few young kids aside and just talking to them, trying to get them onboard to rethink what's cool, what's not, what their actions will ultimately lead to," Chief Insp Volf said.
Working in a rural community, "We know who the young kids are growing up, we see them on the streets all the time, stop and talk to them, they're normally happy to stop and have a talk to us," he said.
"You know who your kids are coming through the ranks, and we get a chance to intervene early."
Chief Insp Volf is on his second stint working in Bega, and said during his first he spent time coaching junior rugby league.
The members of those teams are now adults and "they come and talk to me and say what a positive impact that sort of thing had".
He said it was "most definitely rewarding to know that you've had a positive impact on someone's life".
Chief Insp Volf started his policing career at Redfern in 1984, but soon found his way to the Far South Coast - initially at Eden in 1985 where he was also part of the water police.
Most of his career was spent on the Far South Coast, where he played a leading role in natural disasters.
He led the police response to the devastating Tathra bushfires on 2018, then during the Black Summer bushfires he was the Local Emergency Operations Controller for the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla areas.
Later, during the COVID-19 outbreak, he was in charge of border closures between NSW and Victoria.
They were among the more demanding times in a varied career that has involved working closely with several local communities - something Chief Insp Volf has relished.
"I've loved every minute of it and don't regret a second," he said.
"It's been an honour and a privilege, to be honest.
"I tell the young officers coming through that the job owes you nothing - you owe the job everything."
However after 40 years he is being medically retired, with plans to travel and tend to his property outside Moruya.
During the South Coast Police District awards ceremony, Chief Insp Peter Volf received the sixth clasp to the NSW Police Medal marking 40 years of service, and a certificate of appreciation.
