Quarry neighbours continue opposition to Bournda DA

Community opposition to a quarry at Bournda was discussed at a recent meeting of residents.
A core group of residents, many of whom were members of the established Objection to Bournda Quarry DA Group, braved the very chilly conditions last Saturday morning to discuss their objections to the quarrying and rock processing site proposed at Bournda.
In 2022, an application was submitted to the council to restart extractive operations on the site.
The DA to reopen the previously operating quarry proposed to extract rhyolite, a rock containing a high percentage of silica, by means of blasting.
Then, using heavy machinery the blasted rock will be broken into smaller pieces which will be stockpiled and transported along the unsealed quarry road to Sapphire Coast Drive.
Depending on where the material is required, the trucks will either go through Kalaru or Tathra or through Tura and Merimbula.
It was estimated around 2700 truck movements would occur per annum.
The residents claim there were "many serious problems" with the DA.
"Many animals and birds live in and around the site proposed and many of them are on the Threatened Species List - such as the powerful owl, the yellow-bellied glider, glossy black cockatoos, and green and gold frog," a group spokesperson said.
"Bournda Nature Reserve is a very important wildlife corridor and this land and the reserve was, thankfully, not impacted by the horrendous bushfires that burnt so much of our precious wildlife areas.
"It is a safe, food-rich haven for them."
Opposition also raised the issue of silica dust potentially being blown across the area as a result of the blasting and processing
"The constant noise of machinery operating in a peaceful, quiet, rural and national park area will disturb both fauna and residents living nearby," the spokesperson added.
The DA was recently referred to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation portal for assessment. Public submissions closed mid-June with a decision pending.
With council elections coming up in September, the group opposing the quarry DA said if anyone wished to add their voice, they should contact councillors and candidates.
