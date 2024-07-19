LETTERS: What questions should we be asking council hopefuls?

As the Bega Valley Shire Council elections approach, I urge our community to consider the following critical questions when choosing our representatives:
1. Affordability for All: How will candidates address the rising cost of living? We need strategies that ease financial burdens while maintaining essential services.
2. Fair Rates and Housing: What steps will be taken to mitigate large rate increases for homeowners and renters? Transparency and alternative revenue sources are key.
3. Housing Solutions: The shortage of rental accommodation affects many. How will candidates tackle this issue? Zoning changes, incentives, and partnerships may hold the answers.
4. Balancing Infrastructure and Costs: Enhancing services while managing expenses is crucial. What's the vision for maintaining essential services within budget constraints?
5. Community Engagement: How will candidates actively involve residents in decision-making? Effective communication and feedback mechanisms matter.
6. Climate Action: Inspired by Yarra City Council's climate strategies, how will our local council reduce emissions and promote sustainability?
7. Improving Our Region:
Waste management, road maintenance, public spaces-what improvements do candidates envision? Let's prioritise sustainable development and community services.
Our community deserves thoughtful leaders who address these pressing issues. Let's engage in informed voting and shape the future of the Bega Valley.
Currently there is a community satisfaction survey being undertaken in terms of the performance of the Bega Valley Shire Council. It finishes on August 2, 2024.
Unlike other local council community satisfaction surveys in NSW this survey does not address the following:
1. Questions about BVSC's governance, leadership and communications/ engagement practices with the community.
2. Questions about BVSC financial management performance.
3. Questions about the performance of Council staff.
4. Questions about the overall performance of councillors.
These are all important questions and yet this survey is more about the quality of services provided by BVSC rather than whether the people making decisions about the future of the shire are doing a good or bad job.
What would you do if you got into the wrong lift? Step back out or go with it?
Let me tell you a story from 2001.
I had just finished my orthopaedics training in the UK and was at a conference in Exeter. Pressed the lift button to go down to the venue. Lift came, got in and found it was going up to the top floor. Thought about getting out but decided to stay in.
Got talking to the other guy in the lift and found out he had just come back from Perth after a shoulder Fellowship training. I was looking for one at the time but had not thought about Australia at all. Most UK trainees go to US/Canada/France.
Australia was never in my radar.
He gave me the details. I found out there was a 3-4 year waiting list.
I went back to India as was the original plan and started working as orthopaedic surgeon. In 2004 got selected for the six month Fellowship with Dr Peter Hales. He suggested I should apply for the Area of Need scheme, which I did. Went back to India for another four years.
The position in Bega came up in 2008. I have been here ever since.
I always wonder what would have happened if I had stepped back out of the lift that day. The extra five minutes in the lift going up to the top floor and coming back down probably changed my life journey.
Don't worry about the lift.
We like to complain about Rex - high fares, small planes. But what about if Rex 'does a Bonza' and goes broke?
Where does that leave us in regional Australia? Up the creek, as the saying goes.
The vibes are not encouraging. Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson says Australia's 26 million population is too small for a third airline to be viable. Meanwhile the Qantas-Velocity duopoly does its best to drive Rex into the ground with predatory pricing and major airport slot hoarding and manipulation.
For instance, when Rex's inter-capital jet services put up a $99 special, Qantas (aka Jetstar) or Velocity - or both - counter with a deliberate loss-making $89 offering an hour later or less.
This anti-competitive behaviour is becoming too pervasive in Australia. Not just today's airlines with their 21st Century version of the old "two airline policy" of Ansett and TAA.
Similar story with the supermarkets, the hardware dominance, the big truckers and of course the 'build bad' and criminalised CFMEU.
High time for long overdue pro-competition decisions by the federal government and major intervention against major corporate anti-competitive behaviour by our competition regulator.
A while back I retired as the state coordinator of Aboriginal Education from 1999 to 2012 for a major education system. During my tenure Indigenous students enjoyed their highest and continually growing outcomes both educationally and socially.
There were two reasons for that.
Firstly, targeted IESIP funding where I could hold accountable schools using ever growing targets as well as controlling the uses of Indigenous funding.
Secondly and most importantly there were large numbers of Aboriginal Education Workers in all schools.
Sadly, since the removal of targeted funding there are less and less Aboriginal people working in all schools.
There were also two other programs that made a huge difference.
Firstly the Aboriginal student support and awareness program (ASSPA) which was the Aboriginal equivalent to PC. Since this was abolished, there are very few Aboriginal parents involved in any way with schools.
Secondly Homework Centres where Aboriginal students could study without the distraction of their home lives. Many also had access to IT that in many cases was not affordable at home.
I used to obtain laptops from very generous people and our IT people used to update then all for free.
There was also a program called Training for Aboriginal people (TAP) which had subsidies that helped greatly. I know because I ran the old CES program that was their most successful in placing long term unemployed in particular Aboriginal people.
I wrote my Master's thesis on the value and vital need for AEWs. Hardest part was no one had ever covered this subject before which beggars the question why? Might have been the title "Skilled Uncles and Aunties Smoothing out the Bumps on The Way To Learning".
Education is the key to closing the gap. Better education leads to better jobs/careers, leads to better salaries, health housing and all-round quality of life.
It has often been said that we must continue to produce and burn fossil fuels to 'keep the lights on' in case there is not enough baseload power from battery storage.
But on a recent trip to Sydney, I noticed that in many multi-story office blocks, the lights were kept burning all night in unoccupied rooms. This is a flagrant waste of resources.
Likewise In shopping centres and other public buildings, the temperature control is either set too high in winter, which is downright unhealthy, or unnecessarily low in summer.
More sensible use of electricity would go a long way towards avoiding an energy crisis.
