Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

81-89 Princes Highway, South Pambula

By House of the Week
July 19 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
81-89 Princes Highway, South Pambula
81-89 Princes Highway, South Pambula

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car

  • 81-89 Princes Highway, South Pambula
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate 6496 3583
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to purchase a landmark property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.