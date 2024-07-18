81-89 Princes Highway, South Pambula

This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to purchase a landmark property.
"Everybody knows Casablanca," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent. "Its great attribute is that it's six acres of residential zoned land, which lends itself to flexibility in the future."
Situated on two titles, the untapped potential of this home is hard to come by. The sprawling homestead boasts a glorious elevated, sun-drenched aspect, and spectacular rural vistas across the iconic Pambula river flats, all the way to vibrant Pambula village.
Requiring refurbishing, the classic residence features high ceilings and oversized rooms throughout, including a palatial upstairs living area complete with a fourth bedroom/study, bathroom facilities, a kitchenette, studio/utility room, and direct access to the rear deck and tennis court.
Downstairs, the second living room opens directly out to the patio/sunroom and swimming pool. There is a well equipped kitchen and an adjacent family/dining space.
Enjoy two bedrooms with build-in robes and ensuites, both opening to a paved verandah, as well as a third bedroom, a main bathroom, and laundry.
"There's a lot of infrastructure there, between the pool and the court and the home," Mr Wilson said.
"It has a terrific north-east aspect and is within touching distance of the facilities of Pambula's main street."
Enjoy the convenience of a double garage and adjoining carport.
