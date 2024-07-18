Wearing pyjamas to work to support kids in care

Commonwealth Bank staff across the Far South Coast will be wearing their PJs to work on Friday, but it's not because they want a lazy sleep-in.
Bega and Merimbula branch staff members will be getting behind The Pyjama Foundation on July 19 and invited the community to help raise funds for children in foster care.
The Pyjama Foundation offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care, providing assistance with reading, writing and building self-confidence.
The Commonwealth Bank branches were also selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout July.
Branch managers at Bega and Merimbula said they were "delighted" to be supporting the foundation and the work it does with children in foster care.
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 46,000 Australian children were currently living in foster care.
The Pyjama Foundation's tailored Love of Learning program aimed to provide children in care with the opportunity to change the direction of their lives through learning, life skills, and confidence.
Bronwyn Sheehan OAM, founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation, said the program provided children in care with mentors who showed these kids they were loved, cared for and could achieve anything they put their minds to.
"We know our program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids," Ms Sheehan said.
"When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life 20 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact it could have.
"Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives.
"We'd like to thank the Commonwealth Bank Batemans Bay branch staff for supporting National Pyjama Day and helping us to raise much needed funds so we can continue to support kids in care."
Drop in to the Commonwealth Bank branches in Bega (192 Carp St) and Merimbula (51 Market St) to make a donation and support the cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.