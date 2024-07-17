More speed limit drops across the Bega Valley, Eurobodalla

Speed limit changes are being rolled out at a number of locations throughout the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley this month.
For at least one neighbourhood, it will see a drop from 100kmh to 50kmh along their stretch of road.
Transport for NSW said the changes were "to improve safety for all road users".
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the existing speed limits were reviewed in consultation with NSW Police and local councils, and in accordance with the NSW Speed Zoning Standard.
"We are reducing and extending existing speed zones at Brogo, Bemboka, Tomakin, Bergalia and Batemans Bay after receiving concerns from community members, residents or councils," the spokesperson said.
In the Bega Valley, the 5.9km length of the Princes Highway at Brogo Pass will be reduced from 90kmh to 80kmh, from north of Little Glenn Oakes Road to west of Blanchards Road, Brogo.
Work will also start to reduce the speed limit on a 1.4km length of the Snowy Mountains Highway at Bemboka, from Lord Street to west of Robertson Street, from 60kmh to 50kmh.
The changes follow recent speed limit cuts from 100kmh to 80kmh along the Princes Hwy between Pambula and Eden, as well as on the Bega-Tathra Road.
Further north, in the Eurobodalla, from Wednesday, July 24, work will start to reduce a two-kilometre length of the Princes Highway at Bergalia, from 1.1km north to 900 metres south of Bingie Road, from 100kmh to 80kmh.
A further 550-metre length of the Princes Highway at Batemans Bay will also be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh north of Cullendulla Drive.
From Tuesday, July 23, the speed on the length of Barlings Drive and Thomsen Place in Tomakin will be reduced from 100kmh to 50kmh.
Also at Tomakin, from Friday, July 26, a 3.7km length of George Bass Drive will be reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh, from west Barlings Drive to south of Rosedale Parade.
A further 3.5km stretch will be reduced from 70kmh to 50kmh from south of Rosedale Parade to Waroo Crescent.
The spokesperson said factors considered when reviewing speed settings included:
"Streets are not just about moving people and goods - they also interact with places where people live, work, and spend time, all of these aspects are considered when setting new speed limits," the spokesperson said.
"Speed limits are set to ensure motorists travel at a safe and appropriate speed for the surrounding road environment, and to allow time for drivers travelling at the limit to detect a hazard and react quickly enough to brake or take evasive action.
"This reduces the risk of a crash occurring and means there's a greater chance of any collision being survivable."
Electronic signs will be onsite one week prior to and one week after the installation of new speed zones.
The community is welcome to provide feedback about speed limits at www.saferroadsnsw.com.au/haveyoursay.aspx
