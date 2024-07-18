Sneak peek inside Old Bega Hospital, where history's honoured in restoration

The stories of the Old Bega Hospital are told through burn marks and smoke stains still showing on the original rendering and some wooden frames.
Those telling reminders of the 2004 fire have been retained while a stunning restoration continues to take shape around them.
While originally built as a hospital in 1888 and operating until 1956, the historical building later developed into a regional cultural hub.
The site has been used by a textile group, potters, community radio station, beekeepers, lead lighters, and the Bega Men's Shed.
It was also home to a family day care, a cafe, an agricultural college and experimental farm, and a hostel for boys attending Bega High School.
A long-awaited restoration of the historic building began in May 2023 under the guiding hands of Bega-based contractor Leser Build.
A little over 12 months on, the interior of exposed brick walls looks stunning, and retains its historic value even as it transforms into a place people will once again flock to and where creative expression will blossom.
The middle gable of the hospital required new brickwork to match the existing construction.
Through a call out across the radio, a lady donated the bricks free of cost to help the building facade become reborn, while a project to lay engraved brick pavers will lead visitors to the building.
NSW Public Works tendered for heritage architects to develop rebuild options in late 2020, and after considerable work by the community, aided by NSW government grant funding, the project went to construction in May 2023.
Scott Bignold, the construction manager for Leser Build, the local builders successful in winning the tender for the heritage building's restoration, said the team was able to do more than originally contracted.
"It's more space for the community to use later, and all the local trades have been working hard to do a good job," Mr Bignold said.
"That's a thing that we try and do business wide, and with a significant community building I think it's even more important [to have local tradespeople]."
Among those subcontractors were Sapphire Painting, Eastman Electrical, and Josh Blanch from South East Render and Plaster, who said he had done a lot of patches to save existing render and moulded architraves.
"I've had to make my own moulds because a lot of stuff was falling off," Mr Blanch said.
"I've been doing re-pointing all the mortar in the brickwork as well, and crack stitching with special bars.
"All the chimney tops were cracked and disintegrating so I did all of those and did a mix with black oxide so they looked like they were covered with soot, like they had been before," he said, explaining how repairs should never be obvious.
The purchased name and business pavers were expected to be delivered next week with the paths to follow, while the remainder of the heritage building will continue on its journey to completion.
Along the internal walls of the Old Bega Hospital, an unusual frame highlights a message marking a historic moment.
Rediscovered behind a painting that was removed during restoration were the handwritten words, 'Paul Healey was here in July 1969. The day man walked on the moon'.
Rather than cover up the graffiti, restoration contractors put a frame around it to preserve it under glass.
Still living in Bega, Paul Healey grinned when he heard the news.
"I'm not going to get into trouble for this am I?" he said with a laugh, his wife chuckling in the background.
"Well, that is quite possible [it was me]. I worked for Southern Home Furnishers and we rented that building and used to put carpet together up there on the floor."
Before seeing a photograph of the 55-year-old history-induced scribble, Mr Healey's wife Carol described her husband's writing as a jumble of capital and lowercase letters.
Something that proved quite accurate when seeing what was written.
"I can't remember doing it, but we used to put the date and year on the back of the carpets in black crayon," the now 73-year-old said about his younger working years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.