All the finalists in the 2024 Bega Valley Business Awards

Tickets are sold out, outfits are being chosen and the red carpet ready to be rolled out for the 2024 Bega Valley Business Awards.
Fifty-four finalists were announced on the awards shortlist in early June, when voting was then opened to the public.
Those people's choice votes will be added to other judging criteria to determine the category winners, which will be announced at a black tie gala dinner on July 27.
In the second year of the shire-wide awards, more than 1600 nominations were received across the 18 categories - a huge increase on the inaugural event.
This year there are 19 finalists from Bega, 11 from Pambula, seven from Eden and Merimbula, five from Cobargo, four from Tathra, as well as finalists from Bemboka, Bermagui and even Buckajo.
Click or swipe through the above gallery to meet them all ahead of the gala awards night later this month.
