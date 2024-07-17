Laid back country market in Nethercote filled with great range of seasonal produce

Held only four times a year on the fourth Saturday of the month, the Nethercote market brings together the community to have a barbecue and share fresh local produce.
On Saturday, July 27, the winter market will be held within Nethercote Hall, located between Eden and Pambula on the corner of Back Creek Road and Nethercote Road.
Whether you enjoy a leisurely morning buying produce, having a BBQ brunch, catching up with friends over a home-baked piece of cake, tea or plunger coffee, or listen to live music on the back deck, the Nethercote Produce Market has something for everyone.
The fruit and vegetables in season include apples, cabbages, eggs, garlic, honey, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, kiwifruit, lemons, limes, mandarins, mint, nuts, oranges, parsley, potatoes, pumpkins, spinach and sweet potatoes.
Also on offer will be local products from Mystery Bay Kelp with their range of kelp seasonings, cheeses, honey, jams, sauces and pickles, delicious fresh baked goods, oysters, chilli products, fermented sauerkraut and kombucha.
There will also be bare-rooted fruit and nut trees from Sapphire Nursery so you can grow your own, all produced on Nethercote's doorstep, while 2 Hearts Farm will bring their Mediterranean organic soul food.
Lis Shelley from the Nethercote Produce Market said if people have some fresh home produce to sell, but not enough for a stall of your own, they can sell it through the market's Growers' Stall, dropping produce off between 3pm and 4pm the Friday before or 8am on the market day.
"The idea is that it also cuts down food miles because it's all locally grown and not imported from elsewhere, but also to encourage locals to actually grow food, we have a Growers' Stall where you can bring your spare bucket of apples or homegrown herbs," she said.
"It's to encourage people to grow food not just to sell it."
The Nethercote Produce Market donates a large portion of its profits to a worthy local food-related cause, which can be supported by buying your morning cuppa from the morning tea stall, fruit and vegetables from the Growers' Stall or raffle tickets for the bumper market hamper.
Customers are asked to provide exact change where possible to reduce cash handling, as many stalls do not have EFTPOS, and are recommended to bring their own bags or basket to help reduce waste, as single use plastic bags cannot be provided.
The market opens at 8 am for the early birds and closes at 12pm. More details can be found at nethercoteproducemarket.com or you can find them on Facebook @nethercoteproducemarket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.