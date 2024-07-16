Sprinter Boady Dunne gets first Eden Youth Sports Foundation grant

A young talented sprinter named Boady Dunne has been named the first recipient of an Eden Youth Sports Foundation grant after the foundation's recent establishment.
The Eden Marine High School student received the grant to help him compete at the 2024 Australian Track and Field Championships in Adelaide.
There he made the final of the boys Under-17s 200m, and claimed a bronze medal.
Although Boady was a state swimmer at 10 years old before changing to motocross when his swimming coach retired, it was his fast feet and running ability the country boy from Nethercote was focused on perfecting.
The Eden Youth Sports Foundation was established by the Eden Sports Recreation Club to identify and assist talented young sports girls and boys from the region advance to a higher level of their chosen elective sport, by providing financial assistance.
Grants of up to $1000 offset the family expense of providing travel, accommodation and required sporting equipment.
The establishment and funding of the Eden Youth Foundation had been possible by the partnership between Tomra Industries, which recently installed Eden's first glass reverse recycling plant, and the Eden Sports and Recreation Club which donates 100 per cent of rental income into funding for approved applications.
Club CEO Andrew Terry said the ability to assist struggling families with the costs often associated with talented young and aspiring children and teenagers was critical, allowing important sporting pathways to remain open for future national and international success.
"Our aim is to assist and limit the dropout rate away from sport, that many children may experience because there is simply no financial relief nor assistance to continue to compete. It could eventually result in that child becoming the next rising star in Australian sport success," he said.
Further details on how local families can access and apply for funding assistance under the charter can be found on the Eden Sports and Recreation Club's website.
