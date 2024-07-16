Bega District News
Sprinter Boady Dunne gets first Eden Youth Sports Foundation grant

Jimmy Parker
By Jimmy Parker
July 16 2024 - 4:53pm
A young talented sprinter named Boady Dunne has been named the first recipient of an Eden Youth Sports Foundation grant after the foundation's recent establishment.

Jimmy Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

