David Porter wants to be a catalyst for change, standing for BVSC mayor

Cr David Porter believes the Bega Valley Shire Council is in a position where it needs change.
Keen to be the catalyst for that change, he has put his hand up to be considered for mayor at the coming election.
"I'm not the member of any party and I actually don't believe in parties in council.
"I don't have any problem with them running, but inside the council rooms, I don't care what a party thinks on an issue, I care about what the community needs and is in the best interest of the community," he said.
"Not the best interest of the party, so it's got to be about community for me."
Cr Porter said there would be a better opportunity for decision making if the councillors came together to share their opinions throughout the learning process rather than just at the time of voting.
"Not just at council meetings, give their opinion and vote, but at workshops before the council meetings.
"And those meetings should be minuted and transparent, so there's nothing going on there the public doesn't have access to," Cr Porter said.
On Saturday, September 14, Bega Valley residents and ratepayers will vote for eight councillors, and for the first time will vote separately for the mayor.
It's a role Cr Porter said would allow him to bring transparency and efficiency.
"We can't just keep putting rates up, we can't just keep doing things the same old way. Council needs to reinvent, re-engineer, and be able to provide better services and be more cost effective with how it spends its money," Cr Porter said.
"I was the loudest advocate for change and I put in five times more motions than the average of all other councillors during this term, so I was the most active in trying to improve things and get things changed.
"I voted against the rate rises on every occasion, and I don't agree that it was necessary and I'm prepared to put my money where my mouth is, so to speak as far as that's concerned."
There were a number of other motions he wanted to put forward, including: eliminating the position of dedicated parking officer and replace the enforcement of timed parking into ranger duties; review the "outrages" of the Merimbula Airport plan with realistic passenger numbers and leave Merimbula Aircraft Maintenance in place; and review lifesaving services.
Cr Porter said he had a number of areas he wanted to focus on if he was elected for mayor, including budgeting and financial planning built from the ground up based on income, visions and priorities.
"[For example] this is how much money we know we're going to make from rates and investment income, this is some of the federal assistance grants, so this is our income," he said.
"Here are our priorities according to the vision, we can fund this much, and keep the pressure off rates rises.
"If you're in government, you need to treat the money like it's your own, be careful how you spend it and get value out of every dollar."
He said he wanted to build a system of accountability with project management, and believed everybody should have the right to independent review if they don't agree on a council decision.
"I want to give them a pathway to have that decision independently reviewed. It could be a problem with a parking ticket, a problem with construction, a problem with their dog, any council matter," Cr Porter said, hoping establishing such a role would have voices heard on particular matters.
