Young speedster has eyes on the road to Formula 1

At 15 years old, Aidan Williams doesn't have his driver's licence, although he's been spotted behind the wheel of a 1930s-era Ford Coupe travelling at 200kmh.
It's all above board though, as he only hits those speeds on the racetrack.
The Moruya resident has dreams of racing in Formula 1 like Max Verstappen.
After a conversation with his father and pit crew mechanic Chadd, they decided to forgo his go-kart and buy a Legend car.
His love for racing developed after he watched his older brothers darting around speedways, so at six he tried it out at Frogs Hollow's Sapphire Coast Kart Club Track, and by seven he was racing.
"My goal is to just try and win a championship in Legend cars, and then try and get into the Formula series and make it to Formula 1. It's going to be really hard, but I think I can make it," Aidan said.
"I've had my eye on Max Verstappen for a while, I've been a fan of his since he started in F1. He started in go-karts as well like every Formula 1 driver, but went straight up to Formula 2."
The cars used in Legend Racing have body shells that are 5/8-scale replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s, almost appearing like a Hot Wheels car in their compact designs.
While the racing cars used are larger than a go-kart, they are smaller than most cars, weighing a minimum of 590kg with the driver, have a protective roll cage, and use a specific range of Yamaha engines.
"It's a pretty big change because they weigh more and they are faster than go-karts so you need to be precise in steering and everything.
"I haven't [even] gone for my L's yet, and at Sydney the top speed I hit was about 203," Aidan said.
"At first it felt quicker because of how much horsepower it had, but it also felt like you're more secure in it because [with the] go-karts, you don't have seatbelts, but if you have a crash, at least you're protected in the car."
Previously purchasing a car which looked a bit like Lightning McQueen from Cars with the number 95, Aidan has upgraded to a new chassis painted in a vivid yellow and green, similar to a vehicle from the racing movie Days of Thunder.
His mother Nicole said they were getting the new car ready for a competition in South Australia on August 30, which required tuning the engine, installing his seat and placing on the decals including his racing number.
"We will still be having number 95 on it, that was one of Aidan's first go-kart numbers and he couldn't have his more recent number because someone else had it. So we went back through the go-karting and went with 95," she said.
"April was the first round of Legend cars at Sydney Motorsport, and he got 2nd in semi pro.
"He's had two seconds and a first in his semi pro class which has led him to lead the semi pro class, and is sitting eight overall out of the masters, pro and semi pro people."
At home, Aidan has a racing simulator frame with steering wheel and pedals, similar to a high end arcade setup, which has allowed him to practice on different tracks, something which will come in handy for the aspirations he holds.
