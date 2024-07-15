Eurobodalla Hospital sod turning reveals health worker recruitment challenge

The number of health workers in the region will have to increase by 50 per cent for the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital to operate at full capacity.
The "massive challenge" was revealed during a visit to the Eurobodalla Shire by NSW Premier Chris Minns and Health Minster Ryan Park on Friday, July 12.
They, along with Member for Bega Michael Holland, turned the ceremonial first sod on the $330million hospital project site in Moruya.
Construction was approved in late May, with the regional hospital scheduled to open in 2027.
Signalling the imminent start to construction, and for the obligatory photo op, the state politicians dug in with shovels alongside Southern NSW Local Health District chief executive Margaret Bennett and representatives of construction company Multiplex.
While celebrating the significant health infrastructure project, Mr Minns also acknowledged the challenge facing the government in health worker recruitment.
"The head count when it comes to the number of health workers in this part of NSW will have to increase by almost 50 per cent as a result of this investment, but it's required," Mr Minns said.
He said "every measure has been taken to ensure we can recruit and retain essential health workers" - from removing a wages cap, to negotiating an agreement on awards, and increasing the number and value of incentives for a regional health workforce.
"We acknowledge completely this is a massive challenge.
"Under the old system of a wages cap, suppressed wages and no incentives for regional health workforce we wouldn't have met that target.
"But we're confident as a result of these changes - effectively paying our work health force more, changing conditions to attract people to these professions we think we can match it
"But I'm not downplaying how big a task it will be."
Mr Minns also responded to questions over a recent petition tabled in state parliament calling for a emergency department to be retained in Batemans Bay once the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital opened.
"Firstly, the Minister for Health and the budget has allocated $20million to ensure health services in Batemans Bay. We want to make sure we get that right," he said.
"However, the idea you can open a Level 4 hospital in the Eurobodalla as well as keeping a major hospital in Batemans Bay is beyond the resources of this government, or of any government."
Mr Minns noted the leader of the Opposition had said the Liberal Party would keep both services open if successful in the next state election.
"[However,] when you consider we have to recruit 50 per cent more staff to ensure this hospital runs, where are you going to get all those extra nurses? Where are the doctors going to come from? The orderlies and paramedics?
"We have been flat out trying to recruit for this major expansion of health services in the Eurobodalla. To increase it by another 50 per cent means you have to recruit literally hundreds more health staff from this community.
"Any political party cynical enough to say 'well we're keeping both open' has a responsibility to explain to the community how they will do it.
"Otherwise I just don't think it's worth the paper it's not written on."
