Pre-made gourmet chef meals providing Bega High School P&C with funds

As a mother of four, with kids who play sport and perform, Kirsten Flack knows preparing quality food quickly can be challenging.
However, a new initiative could provide both gourmet meals and financial support for her local high school in the process.
Ms Flack said working a 40-hour week filled with extra-curricular activities meant time-saving solutions to daily tasks helped drastically, such as high-quality easy to heat meals.
"With these guys I've got two nights of soccer training a week, she has two nights of Fling a week, and the Saturday and Sundays are soccer games, travelling, rehearsals," Ms Flack said.
"So I'm not always up for cooking.
"Even to do a lasagna it would probably take me an hour of prep and another hour of cooking, and then washing up all the stuff.
"Providoor is a huge time saver [when] you have so much going on."
The P&C Federation of NSW has announced a new fundraising partnership with gourmet meal delivery service Providoor, which allowed schools that sign up to receive a percentage of every meal sold.
In addition, customers coming through a school P&C received 10 per cent off their order.
Families across the South Coast can now dine on dishes from the likes of Marco Pierre White, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan without having to travel to Sydney, Melbourne, or in Marco's case, the UK.
Bega High School was one of the first schools in NSW to sign up for the initiative, which meant meals from Providoor were now accessible across the Far South Coast.
"Since starting with the Bega High P&C association this year, we are trying to focus on fundraising because funds are down, and one of the major goals we have this year is to raise enough funds to be able to put in outdoor equipment at the high school," Ms Flack said.
"At the moment they've got basketball courts, sports fields, but not everyone wants to run around and play footy or play basketball.
"[So] if we can find some outdoor equipment that is catered to their age group like an obstacle course, swings or exercise gyms, it's good for their mental health and gives them a break between classes.
"With this partnership with Providoor, it's just no fuss fundraising.
"It doesn't take our time, it doesn't take energy, the only thing we're doing is getting the word out to public that it's there and available."
A recent survey of P&C members found more than 2000 hours of volunteer time goes into running the average P&C each year, and this initiative aimed to alleviate parent fatigue when it came to fundraising.
NSW P&C Federation CEO Gemma Quinn said the partnership provided an effortless way for the whole community to get behind their local school.
"We are so excited about the opportunities our new partnership with Providoor presents for the regions.
"By partnering with Providoor we are able to introduce a new meal delivery service into the regions and a new fundraising opportunity for our P&Cs in regional public schools," Ms Quinn said.
