Toastie Town takeover as Bega renamed for 125th milestone birthday

Dairy cattle, perfectly positioned on an upper paddock, greeted visitors of Bega Cheese Heritage Centre as they raised a toastie in celebration of Bega Group's 125th birthday.
Whether young families on school holidays passing through the historic town, or dairy cattle farmers who ought to be praised for their hard work, free cheese and Vegemite toasties were being shared around tables of community members.
Bill and Fran Petrie from Pambula were with their grandchildren Emily and Hayden at the centre for hot chocolates and the free cheese toasties available on July 15.
While multi-generational dairy farmers like Rob Russell from Jelgowry, Vin Taylor from Kalaru, and the Platts from Quaama, agreed it was wonderful the factory had been able to continue from strength to strength.
Mr Taylor said he'd personally been farming for 32 years on the family farm between Jellat flats and Kalaru, on the NSW Far South Coast.
"It's been a family farm since right from when this [Bega Cheese] started. I'm the fourth generation, my son's the fifth, and I came back to the family farm after being in an office job for 27 years," he said.
"I always say when I left my job, I doubled my hours and halved my pay, overnight...but it's in the blood," he said with a smile.
Executive chairman for the Bega Group, Barry Irvin said he couldn't be more proud to reach the amazing milestone, and shared how it was special to celebrate the 125th birthday in the home of the company.
"125 years ago a small group of farmers got together because they thought they would be stronger and better together," Mr Irvin said.
"If we fast forward 125 years, the company, while still located in Bega and still creating great cheese here, also has 19 factories around the country creating many of Australia's favourite brands and services more than 40 countries around the world."
The celebrations spread throughout "Toastie Town" on Monday, with Bega eateries Café Evolve, Bankin' Beans, Coffee Stop Bega, In the Mix Bakery Bega, and The Hook Inn Café also offering free Bega Cheese and Vegemite toasties all day.
