Council takes over operation of Bega Swimming Pool

The Bega Valley Shire Council has officially taken over the Bega War Memorial Swimming Pool following the end of a 48-year run of it being family-operated.
Mark and Zoe Philipzen decided to hang up their swimming caps and goggles and dive with anticipation into a new chapter, leaving the pool at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Questions arose in regards to who would take over operations at the swimming pool or whether the site would be redeveloped and upgraded.
It has reportedly reached its 60-year lifespan and remained virtually unchanged throughout its history.
Council's aquatic and leisure facilities coordinator, Nic Hoynes, said while plans to redevelop the site continued, it made sense for council to operate the site in the interim.
"We will aim to maintain a consistent level of service at the Bega War Memorial Swimming Pool, and we thank Zoe and Mark for setting such a high standard," Mr Hoynes said.
"Council is actively recruiting for various contract, seasonal and casual roles in preparation for the upcoming season.
"We urge anyone interested to visit the Careers at Council web page or subscribe to council's Job Alert."
Mr Hoynes said there would be industry training courses available soon at the Sapphire Aquatic Centre to help those interested obtain the necessary qualifications.
These courses include Pool Lifeguard Course on July 11 and 12, Swim Teacher Course on July 13, and Swimming Foundation Coach Course on August 11.
"More information regarding facility operations and programs will be released in the coming month," Mr Hoynes said.
"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we work through this transition period and we look forward to welcoming the community back for another excellent season in spring."
