850 Mogilla Road, Candelo

Mary Field is a magnificent 320-acre grazing property nestled in the heart of the Bega Valley.
This exceptional estate boasts 165 acres of pasture-improved land, well fenced into 18 paddocks, offering a prime opportunity for sustainable agriculture and livestock management.
The main residence is a spacious brick home that showcases the beauty of natural timbers. It features three generously sized bedrooms, two well-appointed bathrooms, and expansive verandahs to enjoy the tranquil rural views.
An adjoining double garage and low-maintenance gardens complete this residence.
In addition to the main house, the property includes a charming three-bedroom, single-bathroom timber cottage that has been tastefully modernised. This provides additional accommodation options for family, guests, or farm staff.
The property is blessed with two permanent creeks equipped with an electric pump, along with numerous farm dams and troughs. With an impressive 200,000 litres of rainwater storage for household use and an additional 90,000 litres for farm use, water security is assured.
There are two large farm sheds, a silo, and well-maintained stock yards. Extensive tree plantings have been strategically implemented to stabilise gullies and creeks, showcasing a commitment to environmental stewardship and land care.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.