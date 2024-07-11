Tanja Public school students, parents and a dog walk 22 kilometres for OXFAM

Two primary school students, a number of adults and a dog named Gooey left Tanja at 8.30am on Thursday, July 4, to walk the 22km to Bega.
As they approached the 10 kilometres and three hours to go mark, they were joined by three of Tanja Public School's youngest students.
For more than 20 years, the school and its community have supported the fight against poverty by raising money for OXFAM Australia, and while the school had only six students, they raised $1230.
Navigating around rain-filled creeks, and plodding along the hard dirt road of the Kings Ridge fire trail, the students, parents and fellow teachers including principal Danielle McGrath, focused on reaching Littleton Gardens.
They walked along Dr George Mountain road before veering to the left to head along the safer Kings Ridge Fire trail, before changing to Goats Knob road, then walking along Reedy Swamp road through Tarraganda on their way to Bega.
The 22km walk took approximately seven hours to complete.
"Participating was kinder to year three, and we have one year five student but he was unwell for the day. Our youngest student was 5-years-old," Ms McGrath said.
"The whole school used to do the whole walk, but I found K to 1 used to spend a significant amount of time in cars, and now, none of the students spend any time in cars, they're just walking the whole way.
"And I think 10 kilometres for K to 1 is a really challenging walk in itself."
Participating for the first time was kindergarten student Juniper, along with Rose and Astro from year 1, Bodhi in year 2, and Ayman in year 3.
Ms McGrath said being a small school, the money they raised was usually quite small in comparison to larger areas, but it was the only fundraising they did and it did not go to themselves.
"We don't raise for ourselves, we feel really grateful for being in such a small school," she said.
"We don't want for anything, so to be able to give to others that aren't so fortunate to be in our position, I think it's really an important message for our students."
