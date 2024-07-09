Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Catalina Club redefining the club dining experience and winning awards

VS
By Victoria Silk
July 9 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the plate is placed on the table in front of the faux log fire, looking atmospheric and real, one could believe they are in one of Sydney or Melbourne's fine dining establishments.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.