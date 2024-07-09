Catalina Club redefining the club dining experience and winning awards

As the plate is placed on the table in front of the faux log fire, looking atmospheric and real, one could believe they are in one of Sydney or Melbourne's fine dining establishments.
Instead this is the winning dish for the Southern Tablelands and Far South Coast region at the 2024 Perfect Plate Awards.
And it was produced by the chef at Catalina Club, Atick Elahi.
A sumptuous black angus beef fille, on a layer of creamed garlic cauliflower, with a flamboyant and generous swish of baby pea puree, accompanied by delicate and perfectly shaped pressed potato stack, topped with buttery Dutch carrots - this is not your average club fare.
This was the first year that Catalina Club, in Batemans Bay, had entered the awards.
The Perfect Plate Awards, hosted by ClubsNSW, is in its fourth year with clubs across NSW invited to create a competition dish for their own menus.
Members and patrons were then invited to score the meal out of five and cast a vote between April 30 and June 16, 2024.
The winning dishes were based on these results
The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, July 2 at Bankstown Sports Club and Atick and marketing manager Gill Kingston attended.
Gill said they were not expecting to win.
"Our expectations weren't very high because the competition in the room is very high ... everybody that was in that room was entitled to be in that room," she said.
"They had all created excellent dishes, the competition was fierce between the chefs.
"The thing about Australia, your chefs are coming from all over the world, so we were sitting next to French chefs from Marseilles.
"It was like 'these guys, they know how to cook'."
With 176 eateries from 151 clubs statewide entered into the competition, Catalina Cub was thrilled to win first place for the Southern Tablelands and Far South Coast region.
Club Malua's Blue Salt Dining, and Bargo Sports Club's The Grill, came in second and third place.
Atick, a chef with 18 years experience across Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, joined Club Catalina four years ago.
With an Indian heritage, he had garnered a love of cooking from his mother.
Atick confessed his love of spices to infuse his dishes, and decided to keep his entry beautifully simple.
"I wanted to keep it very classic and stylish, something that I am very proud of doing," he said.
"I didn't want to over complicate the whole thing.
"So you've got the beautiful eye fillet which is the best part of the cow ... it comes from the Riverina region of NSW ... a beautiful area of NSW.
"I find the meat is very tender - a lot of grain fed meat there."
The cut was cooked using a sous vide method, which involved placing the fillet in a sealed plastic bag and immersing it in water at a controlled temperature for two hours.
He said this technique made the meat juicy and moist.
Then Atick seared the fillet on a hot plate.
The accompanying pressed potatoes were a combination of cream, cheese and thinly sliced potatoes, pressed into a thick slice, similar to a gratin.
Blanched and pureed baby peas offered a freshness to the plate, with a creamy cauliflower and chicken stock base for the meat to rest on.
They were topped with delightful pops of colour in the form of tender Dutch carrots, with a delicate sprinkle of baby coriander and radish leaves to complete the arrangement.
The dish will remain on the club's menu for the foreseeable future, and Gill said the true testament to the dish was the customer's willingness to order it.
"When this dish was revealed by Atick, we weren't quite sure whether the customer would be ready for something, in the club environment, that was a little bit more sophisticated," she said.
"Because club environments are well known for their club classics ...their schnitzels and burgers.
"So this was a little bit of a step change and the response was huge.
"We've sold over 600 of them so far."
For more information about the Catalina Club dining experience visit www.catalinaclub.com.au/dining.
