Repco automotive parts interpreter, Dennis Curtis retires after 42 years

Dennis Curtis has been a delivery driver, had a stint as sales rep, was a spare parts interpreter, assistant manager, and since 1997 he's been Repco Bega's store manager.
But after 42 years serving the community, Dennis has decided it is his time to retire, hanging up the spanners on Friday, July 12 to focus on his other loves.
"The motoring is a bit of an interest and a passion of mine, so I have enjoyed working in the industry, and it probably came from my father - he had a bit of an interest in cars," he said.
In his four decades on the job, he said the biggest thing that had changed over his service was the introduction of computers, as life was filled with manual invoices and manual parts books before then.
"We're actually called automotive parts interpreters, so our job is to interpret what the customer is looking for to fix their car and find it, and give them the thing that they want," Dennis said.
"It's not an easy industry but it can be rewarding when you get something that's difficult and track it down, find it, supply it and get them moving again.
"There's just over 10,000 different parts and I know where most parts are."
Dennis commenced an apprenticeship as a mechanic at Tarra Ford in 1974, and after four years of learning the trade which required him to travel to Cooma for his study, he took up a full time position in the spare parts section.
When Tarra Ford upgraded its Auckland Street site, which currently houses the under construction police station, Dennis remained with the business.
After eight years at Tarra Motors, Dennis took up an opportunity to work at Bega Repco on October 28, 1982, which was situated in North Bega before moving to its current location on Carp Street in the mid 1980s.
There have been only three store managers at Bega Repco - Peter Livingstone who took on the role when the Repco Bega was opened in the early 1980s, Dale Moon who had the role for close to a decade, and Dennis for the past 27 years.
During his 40-year anniversary with Repco in 2022, Dennis attended the 100-year anniversary of Repco in Melbourne and had his name featured in the commemorative book among other long-term employees.
Dennis will be spending time travelling in his motorhome, working on his squash game, and, most importantly spending more time with family and his four grandchildren.
Taking over from Dennis will be the new manager of Jess Hargraves, the first female store manager for Bega's Repco Auto Parts store.
Jess comes with a wealth of experience from her 10 years with Repco in the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.