Would you pass the online learner's test? Try this 10-question quiz to find out

Three weeks ago Tamara Nahkle went to a Service NSW Centre and, after some serious study, earned her L plates first pop.
Her 14-year-old brother Robert won't have to when he becomes eligible.
Thanks to a NSW overhaul, you can now take your learner's test from the comfort of your own home.
And you'll only need to part with your $55 when you pass the exam rather than at every attempt.
The exam will involve several simulations of real-world situations as well as some multiple-choice answers.
The changes are a reflection of how we learn, the bureaucrats say. But not everyone's in agreement on that.
Robert and Tamara's dad, Rudy, for instance.
"Well, as long as the person's doing the test it's OK," the Sydneysider on a break in Wollongong said.
"But as long as you've got some mechanism so they know it's an actual person, not someone else doing it for them."
Robert admitted he'd make the most of the resources available to him if he were to take the test at home: "Of course I would
It prompted a quick response from his mum.
"We're going to be the ones facing up to these drivers.
"We want young drivers to know what they're doing out there. At $50 a time it forces you to study to make sure you get it right," she said.
Another who admitted she'd probably look for a shortcut was Megan Burnett, a driver with 10 years' experience from Unanderra.
"I feel like you would probably cheat if you did the test at home.
"When I did it, I was in a little cubicle right next to the service desk," she said. "Not one chance of cheating."
Farmborough Heights' Ian Svegovic believes an online test is self-defeating.
"I'm a bit of a dinosaur when it comes to some of this computer stuff though" he admitted.
"But if people say they get nervous during a test, then surely they'd get nervous driving?"
Back in his day, Mr Svegovic read up on the booklet provided, sat the knowledge test, multiple times if necessary, and then completed the practical exam.
Others were more comfortable with the prospect.
Gordon Treadwell, from Balgownie, believes if it's worked elsewhere (Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and Tasmania have similar arrangements) then why not NSW?
"I'd imagine NSW has learned from the other states.
"From what I saw the simulations give people the opportunity to have a bit more practice and become a little more confident, so I'd say that's a good thing, too."
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary, Safety, Environment and Regulation Sally Webb said the new online test delivers a modern learning experience and an accessible path for learner drivers.
"We know that learning has changed over the years and this new digital, accessible and interactive product is a reflection of how people learn today," Ms Webb said.
Teens can get a headstart as the test can be accessed at 15 years and 11 months. When it is passed, they can visit a Service NSW Centre on their 16th birthday to apply for their learner licence.
The statewide launch in NSW comes after a successful six-week pilot in certain centres.
