Green's candidate and activist Peter Haggar running in BVSC elections

Peter Haggar has lain on the floor "dead" in the State member's office protesting for Palestine, been arrested on top of a coal train in Newcastle, and now he's running for council.
Having led a lot of political activism in the area, Mr Haggar will be standing for BVSC Mayor and council, representing the Greens.
"The politics and the activism certainly overlap and community involvement, all of those things, they're a way of dealing with the reality we face," he said.
His activism has proven he doesn't just talk the talk, but is active in spreading causes close to his heart, something he describes as representing reality.
On Saturday, September 14, Bega Valley residents and ratepayers will vote for eight councillors, and for the first time will vote separately for mayor, a role for which the Cafe Evolve operato has put up his hand.
Mr Haggar will be taking over from Cathy Griff, a long-term Bega Valley resident who has represented the Australian Greens on council since 2016.
He said there were a number of concerns for the Greens including forestry, climate action and expanding renewable energy, but Mr Haggar said council still needed to keep working on affordable housing so the Bega Valley could become a sustainable and liveable area.
"The other reason the community needs to do something about affordable housing is it rips the structure of your society apart," he said.
"I went to a physiotherapist, and a young physio was manipulating me and they told me they just moved to the valley.
"I asked, 'How did you go finding somewhere to live,' and they said their employer gives them a place to live for six months otherwise they couldn't move here.
"So there are people finding solutions, but they're very specific solutions, not everyone can afford that," Mr Haggar said.
"I'm not going to change that at a local level, but I can look for solutions because change will come, change will have to come, this can't continue."
He said a long career in hospitality covering everything from pubs to cafes had given him access to a broad cross-section of people and the things close to their hearts.
"I have a strong belief in community-led decision making, so we will look for ways to get community more involved, [and I believe] people with knowledge should be involved in decision making rather that just falling back on an ideology," the 59-year-old said.
"As a Green, I'm there to represent the reality of the situation we're in, whereas mainstream parties are falling back on ideas that no longer work," Mr Haggar said.
"They are falling back on belief systems that are no longer fit for purpose, so we need local political representation that represents reality and can react to that.
"The solutions will be planetary and local."
Alongside Mr Haggar, the candidates on the Greens ticket include Liane Munro who is completing a PhD in community activism, Emma Gowing, climate activist Vivian Harris, and Jamie Shaw who is a campaigner for social equity and conservationist who studied environmental science and became a national park ranger.
