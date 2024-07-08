'Weather gods gave us the green light to fish' perfect fishing weather

At last, a weekend where the weather gods gave us the green light to fish, with perfect weather Saturday, and Sunday morning with the weather coming in from the northeast Sunday afternoon.
Outside flathead fishing was pretty good with sand and tiger flathead being caught in depths of 40 to 55 metres. Fish sizes varied from throw backs, to some quality flathead of 40 to 50cm in length. With the flathead you might have caught the odd flying gurnard, but they were of a small size and needed to be thrown back.
The water temperatures have risen a bit inshore of late with temperatures up to around 16.5 degrees, and there was a steady current pushing down from the north over the weekend.
Reef fishing was also very good over the weekend, with a mixed bag of sizes for the snapper ranging from 30cm to 50cm. Also in the mix there were morwong and nannygai being caught. There were also schools of slimy mackerel seen on the sounders over the reefy areas wanting to get caught and used as fresh bait for the snapper. The snapper were being caught from Long Point Merimbula down to North Head Eden in depths of 30 to 45 meters.
The beaches are a bit slow at the moment. There are some really good gutters but there seems to be only some small salmon and a few tailor being caught, as the majority of the larger salmon seem to be in our estuaries at the moment.
With our estuaries being packed with salmon of late, Pambula River is the place to start. I got a report Sunday of two fellows from Canberra, who came down to try and catch some salmon on a fly. From 7am till 11am they caught 40 odd salmon on lures and flies.
They said the biggest fish were around 60 cm, but the average fish were around 50cm, and it was nonstop fishing.
The Merimbula Lake on the other hand has slowed up a bit, with the salmon in the front lake being herded by three seals in the early morning and that is making them very skittish to catch.
If you are trolling for them, there are a few tailor being caught over the edges of the weed. There is also a lot of blackfish, a few bream and trevally in the front lake channel on the run-out tide. Up in the Merimbula top lake the salmon are all over in little patches.
The best way to catch these fish is to troll bibbed lures that dive to around 1.5 meters or cast with blade lures and if you're in a shallower bay, there is a chance of a dusky flathead, trevally, tailor and maybe a snapper. Keep an eye on any bird activity because that will show you where they are also.
The game fishing has come to life over the weekend with boats venturing very wide with the good weather forecasts. Some boats burnt a lot of fuel for no returns, but others caught and lost some albacore.
I heard bibbed lures were working for the albacore and skirted lures for the other tuna. There were two bluefin tuna caught out of Batemans Bay on Saturday 88kg and 68kg, and that has spurred a few extra boats to fish on Sunday. The water temperature out wide is up to nearly 20 degrees celsius in spots which is above average for this time of year.
The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club, in conjunction with Tackle World Merimbula and Boss Outdoors Merimbula, is running a junior fishing competition over the July school holidays. So get down to the tackle shops to get registered for your chance to win some great fishing gear prizes. Entry is free for the kids.
Also, the MBGLAC club rooms are open every Friday night, opening at 6pm. Come on down and catch up on the week's fishing report, get some tickets in our sponsored by Goodall's Butchers meat raffle and just enjoy a quiet beverage with a great crowd. All welcome, hope to catch you there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.