'Weather gods gave us the green light to fish' perfect fishing weather

Reef fishing was also very good over the weekend, with a mixed bag of sizes for the snapper ranging from 30cm to 50cm. Also in the mix there were morwong and nannygai being caught. There were also schools of slimy mackerel seen on the sounders over the reefy areas wanting to get caught and used as fresh bait for the snapper. The snapper were being caught from Long Point Merimbula down to North Head Eden in depths of 30 to 45 meters.