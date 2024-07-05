Littleton Gardens had brief Japanese makeover with mid-winter festivities

A rare opportunity arose on July 5, when attendees to a mid-winter Japanese festival got to witness a performance by Master Miyake player Haruyoshi Tsumura, a noted figure in the world of drumming.
Playing since the age of three, and now in his 37th year of performing, Tsumura is known for his expertise and passion for the art form, and planned to share his knowledge and skills with participants during his brief stay in the Bega Valley.
After performing in Littleton Gardens in Bega, he said, "It was very heartwarming because so many people had participated."
Bega's own Japanese drumming group, Stonewave Taiko, which has been performing with members of the community for a decade, celebrated the group's milestone with the mid-winter festival.
A number of extra marquees with displays were situated alongside the usual Friday morning Bega Produce Markets, and further residents were out in numbers because the seed savers had put on a divide and swap get-together.
Underneath one of the tents was a range of Japanese kimonos available for the public to wear and instruments to experiment with, each had a variety of lanterns which dangled in joyful colours and shapes, while the repetitive rhythm of drums nearby intrigued passersby.
Tables were laid out with origami paper folding instructions while others challenged themselves with the game kendama - a skill-based cup-and-ball game which resulted in laughter and cheers simultaneously.
Taiko teacher and drummer Reiko Healy said it was excellent, with beautiful weather and noted that a lot of residents participated in the drumming workshops during the morning event.
"I was born and brought up in Japan, and the sound of taiko is very familiar to all Japanese people. Whenever you go to any festival, temple or shrine, you hear the sound of taiko," said Reiko, who had been performing with the group since its inception.
Primary and secondary schools attended for the chance to strike taikos with wooden bachi sticks, the sound not only resonating outwards to be heard, but also felt through vibrations made by the drums.
Stonewave Taiko's artistic director, David Hewitt said the group was thrilled to mark its 10th anniversary with a Japanese Festival celebrating the rich cultural heritage of taiko.
"Having Haruyoshi Tsumura join us as our honoured guest is a tremendous opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming him and sharing the joy of taiko with the community," Mr Hewitt said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.