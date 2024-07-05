Friends and former BDN colleagues share memories of Claire Lupton

Claire Lupton's obituary is testimony to an interesting and fulfilling life.
From her younger days right through to the end, Claire has been an extraordinarily giving and community-focused person both through her profession and in a voluntary capacity.
In acknowledgement of Claire's amazing contribution to the Bega Valley some of her BDN co-workers and friends have shared their memories of Claire's incredible, selfless, inspirational life journey.
John Leach, former editor and co-owner of the Bega District News
Remembering Claire Lupton: A compassionate journalist with a heart of gold
When my wife, Anne, and I took over the Bega District News, in the early 1970s we found ourselves in dire need of competent staff. Enter Claire Lupton, a documentary film producer and camera operator with no prior experience in journalism.
Despite her unconventional background, Claire quickly demonstrated an innate understanding of journalism and possessed the right attitude for the job. Her compassion and willingness to go the extra mile endeared her to everyone she met.
Claire's journey with us was marked by her ability to connect with people. Nothing was ever too much trouble for her, and she excelled in dealing with people, always with a lovely manner. She was a cherished member of our team, whose dedication knew no bounds.
Claire was also a proud member of the Australian Labor Party, yet she remained unbiased in her reporting-a testament to her professionalism.
One memorable incident involved a major advertiser who was also a member of the Liberal Party. He demanded that I fire Claire, or he would withdraw his advertising.
Refusing to be blackmailed, I told him that it would be an unfortunate situation for both of us. In the end, he did not withdraw his advertising, and over time, he realised what an asset Claire was to our community.
Claire's dry sense of humour often lightened our days. I recall an amusing moment when our office was broken into. The police, upon seeing the mess in the reporters' room, assumed it had been ransacked. Claire, with her trademark wit, remarked, "Oh no, that's just how it is every day." It was one of those moments that perfectly captured her ability to find humour in any situation.
Ever the feminist, Claire once corrected me when I casually referred to camera operators as "cameramen." She firmly stated, "No, not cameramen, but camera operators." This gentle reminder was typical of her unwavering commitment to equality and respect.
Claire's dedication was unmatched. She worked day and night, relishing every assignment and cherishing the time spent with people. Her passion for journalism and her compassionate nature made her one of our most treasured reporters.
As we bid farewell to Claire, we remember her not just as a journalist, but as a remarkable human being who touched the lives of many. Her legacy of kindness, dedication, and humour will forever be etched in our hearts.
Claire Lupton will never be forgotten.
Melinda Cairns Hack - former BDN journalist
For more than 10 years Claire and I worked in editorial together.
Claire followed the same work day routine, never missing a beat. She rarely had a sick day, she didn't partake much in office gossip or shenanigans, I would often wonder if she ever ate or drank (apart from the occasional staff farewell function I rarely saw her consume food) and she would always disappear home mid-way through the morning for "a coke and a smoke".
This would particularly upset the production managers on production days and "words" would often be directed to Claire upon her return, however Claire was unflappable.
At the time I started with the BDN in the mid-1990s Claire was already part of the furniture.
I quickly found out Claire was one "cool cat", a living legend. She possessed both an air of sophistication and a hint of rebelliousness....Claire definitely had a vibe.
You could say over the last nearly half century "Claire Lupton" has become one of the most recognisable names and identities in the Bega Valley.
She was a part of practically everyone's lives in so many different ways on so many levels within the Bega district, consciously or not, her influence on an individual and/or families and communities within this shire cannot be overstated.
She became an institution, an entity in her own right, as a respected journalist.
Claire has easily written hundreds of local stories covering everything from the very mundane to breaking news.
Her passion though was promoting education. She was the "go to" journalist for all local school activities and events.
That and local agricultural shows. Claire would never miss one of these important annual community events and would make sure every single photo that appeared in the paper was captioned from the biggest pumpkin to the best dairy cow and everything in between.
Pages and pages of results from each show would have to be typed and printed under Claire's direction. She was very possessive of her local show pages.
Politics, births and deaths, farming and the fabulous Four Eyes column were also Claire's specialities.
Sporting events were not Claire's forte. She tried to avoid any type of sport coverage that involved a football. Her photography of sporting action during weekends she was rostered on would often leave staff in stitches on a Monday morning when the photos were printed on proof sheets for viewing.
Claire absolutely detested birthdays and would be conspicuously absent for an office celebration. I am almost certain no one at the BDN actually knew her birth date or her age (until now - thanks Becky), it was such a tightly held secret.
Claire was the quintessential old school journo. Technological advancements were a challenge but despite this if you had a story to tell, Claire would always listen.
With her trusty camera and notebook in hand, Claire was ever present and ever reliable.
Now it has come full circle and it's time to write Claire's story.
It seemed she would outlive everyone - like Peter Pan she never got old, but then suddenly at 90 years, she is gone.
Claire's story is well worth a read and her legendary status will live on in the community for many years to come.
Susie Pfeiffer - former advertising rep
Clarabella Luptoni
I always called her that even when I had left the BDN and when she came shopping in Woollies and I served her at the checkouts!
Nothing fazed Clara, she could write about anything ie from babies born to Council stories, to deadly boring advertising features.
She never said no, never lost her temper - the easiest lady to work with.
You always knew that Clara would be unruffled, cool and laid back and would never shout at you (daily happenings at the BDN due to deadline pressures!!)
Hergie (Maree Hergenhan) told me a 'brilliant' thing about Claire!
Whatever and whenever Claire was driving she would NEVER get out of third gear!
Maree suffered this a few times when they were covering a story together and Claire insisted on driving.
It is surprising none of Claire's engines ever blew up!
Hayley Lee - former BDN admin staff
I have heaps of fond memories of Claire. She was my neighbour for many years before I worked with her.
A lot of people knew her as the "Newspaper Lady" always with camera in hand. Claire was a kind, caring, community-minded person who volunteered in many roles and an absolute hoot to work with.
I know our workmates at the BDN would agree that she has left us with some hilarious memories. Helen (Kennedy) and I still laugh about when someone would "sing out to Claire" in the office to ask her something and Claire would say "hold on, I'll just put on my glasses, I can't hear you".
She also used to chastise me if she walked out of the office to go to a job and then she'd walk back in and say "Child! You could've told me I had the wrong glasses on!"
I also loved how she would call the younger people of the office "Lamb".
Claire's wicked sense of humour never failed to make us laugh, even at the most innane things.
Josh Bartlett - former BDN journalist
Farewell Claire
It's impossible to underestimate the impact that Claire Lupton has had on the Bega Valley.
Claire arrived in the region in the early 1970s, and she wasted little time making her impact on the local community.
While she was active in many groups in the Valley, Claire was probably best known for spending nearly 40 years as a journalist at the Bega District News.
And that's where I was lucky enough to get to know this remarkable woman.
Joining the BDN as an 18-year-old was a daunting but exciting experience, and one that was made a lot smoother thanks to the kind support of Claire.
Claire had a soft spot for me right away, anointing me the nickname "Lamb" due to my tender age.
As well as being a great person, Claire brought a very unique approach to work - which included ducking home every morning for a "smoke and a coke".
Her photography skills could only be described as a mixed bag. She would often take numerous blurry pics at an event, but there was always a speck of gold amongst her collection.
She was also the only photographer I knew that would take snaps at a sporting contest from the comfort of her car because it was "too cold outside".
I've also never met someone so guarded about revealing their age each birthday.
While she was a quirky character, Claire had a remarkable talent with pen in hand who brought decades of invaluable experience to the BDN.
She had an incredible ability to make every person in the community feel warm and special.
I was lucky to spend numerous years as a Claire's colleague before I moved away from the Bega Valley for my next chapter in life.
Her impact on my life - and countless others - will never be forgotten. I offer my deepest condolences to the Lupton family during this difficult time.
Vale Claire, you will be missed by all.
Janelle Green ex Bega High teacher
Claire was a great ambassador for Bega High School and public education. Through her work at Bega District News she was dedicated to highlighting student achievements and activities at the high school.
Claire frequently attended school events, assemblies, performances, and presentations, documenting them with her camera and notepad. Her efforts ensured that student accomplishments were recognised not only at the school level but also within the wider community.
