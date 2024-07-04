'This is closing the gap,' schools learn culture at Jigamy NAIDOC event

Uncle BJ Cruse, Aunty Deb Timms, and Dre Wicks collectively hoped the visiting school children to Jigamy's NAIDOC event would leave with a better understanding of Indigenous culture and its people.
"I think children are not born racist, people learn to become racist overtime for whatever reason," Uncle BJ said.
"So I think it's good to get to the children when they're young and involve them in our celebration and share our culture with them."
The Monaroo Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place at Jigamy Farm was filled with close to 400 students from 10 schools from July 3 to July 4, in its 15th consecutive year.
The two-day event was hosted by both the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council, with support from Bournda Environmental Education Centre, Twofold Aboriginal Corporation, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Fisheries, and HMAS Supply.
Children learned about Indigenous artefacts, participated in painting artworks, furthered their understanding of Indigenous language, consumed Johnny Cakes, danced, and threw spears and boomerangs.
Behind the outdoor kitchen table, Aunty Deb Timms along with fellow Aunties plastered butter and golden syrup upon Johnny Cakes; a bread made from flour, warm water and salt.
"This is the best way of Closing the Gap," she said as she watched the children beam with smiles without a care of skin colour or nationality.
"Don't get me wrong, I know racism is still alive and kicking, but this is a chance that we give them to get to know our culture and it's not as bad as some people tell them it is.
"This is a learning curve here, and they're not scared of asking questions about things. [But] it's such a shame that it's only once a year."
Dre Wicks said he enjoyed teaching children about different artefacts, stone tools, tomahawks, axes and grinding tools, because it allowed his culture to be kept alive.
"The main reason I like doing it is because Aboriginal culture is not just Aboriginal culture, it's Australian culture, and it's up to everyone to continue it on," Dre said.
"That's the true meaning of reconciliation, it's not these half done tokenistic promises that people give, it's making a difference.
"This keeps our culture alive, and it's our duty to pass on knowledge, and we come together as one nation that way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.