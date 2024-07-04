Bega District News
43 Lomandra Avenue, Kalaru

By House of the Week
July 5 2024 - 8:30am
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • $1,250,000
  • Agency: Tathra Beach Real Estate 02 6494 4500
  • Contact: Natalie Scott 0419 417 807
  • Inspect: July 6, 11am - 11.30am

Experience coastal sophistication on a spacious 1,180 square metre block, with this stylish near-new home.

