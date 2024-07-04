43 Lomandra Avenue, Kalaru

Experience coastal sophistication on a spacious 1,180 square metre block, with this stylish near-new home.
"It's a single level, beautifully built and meticulously presented family home," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent. "It's only 18 months old. You can move in, sit down, and relax. There is nothing to do."
Crafted by renowned local builders, the home boasts a stylish interior with a neutral palette and sleek finishes.
The chef's kitchen features premium appliances and a large island bench, and the open-plan layout seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for gatherings.
Outside, an expansive undercover entertaining area overlooks landscaped gardens and a fire-pit.
"The home is in the township of Kalaru, so you're only an eight minute drive to the beach. Plus, the property backs onto a picturesque bush block, and it's right beside the lake," Ms Scott said.
Four bedrooms feature built-in robes, and the lavish main suite includes an elegant ensuite.
Additional amenities include a second living area, a full laundry with storage, a separate shed, and comfort features such as a slow combustion heater and air-conditioning.
This location ensures a serene coastal lifestyle with easy access to everyday needs, making it an ideal choice for those seeking luxury and practicality in one.
