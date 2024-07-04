Second year in a row for local cafe legends Advertising Feature

Toast Pambula have been recognised as an Excellence in Hospitality finalist

Only five years old and Toast Pambula have been recognised as a finalist for the second year in a row.

Serving speciality coffee from ONA roastery, cafe staples, and signature dishes in Toast's own distinctive, contemporary style, including monthly Trust the Chef dinners, long table feasts, and bespoke catering, the cafe is setting the bar high.

"To be recognised as a finalist two years in a row is huge, because the holy grail in hospitality is consistency," said Nicky Austin, co-founder and manager.



"It's really a tireless job making sure each experience is as good as the next. So to know that our community feels that we deserve this year on year, it's just the best."



Toast Pambula is a family run business through and through. "Not only have Ollie and I had two kids over the life of Toast, but 50 per cent of our staff are parents, accounting for seven children (and one on the way!)," Nicky said. Together, they have witnessed the resilience of their community, not just through the hardest times, but everyday.

"Being a cafe owner, we get to observe the true nature of humanity. People see Toast as a safe space and an opportunity to connect. New mums, people having a rough day, big losses, big wins. We are there for it all, and we see people sharing these experiences together and lifting each other up," Nicky said.



For many, meeting at Toast for good food and company is a daily ritual.

Scott Shuck, Best Male Employee finalist. Pictures supplied

"Our regulars come back for our avocado roses, Disaster Bay chilli scramble, pork and fennel sausage, and best-selling dish, the fritters.



"I think people really appreciate how adaptable our menu is to gluten-free and vegan requirements. It's something that is so high in demand and so commonplace, so we keep it in mind with everything we do," Nicky said.

