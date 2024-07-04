Lined with food sourced with love, this pantry is open to everyone.
A project of Sapphire Community Projects Inc., the Sapphire Community Pantry in Bega is dedicated to relieving food insecurity and nourishing the community.
"The Sapphire Community Pantry came from an idea and an observation," said Mandi Rush, manager.
"The founders, Christine Welsh and Peter Buggy, started a branch of OzHarvest, food rescue. From supermarkets and food businesses they rescued fruit, vegetables and bread, then delivered these items to charities around the Bega Valley."
However, rescued fruit and vegetables were only the tip of the iceberg. People also needed affordable staples like tinned foods, tea, cereal, pasta, milk, and personal items. In 2017, this realisation inspired the Sapphire Community Pantry.
"We are a low-cost grocery store which provides affordable food and groceries, making people's budget go further," Mandi said.
"Our pantry has a range of purchased and donated groceries and with a weekly delivery, it's always changing."
What most people do not realise about the Sapphire Community Pantry is that it is open to everyone.
"By shopping with us, you are helping us continue our important work. You are not taking food away from those in need," Mandi said.
Sapphire Community Pantry have been recognised as a finalist in the Outstanding Community Organisation category.
"We are passionate about our mission and love our community," Mandi said.
The cream of the crop local businesses have been singled out from a record 1600 nominations.
This is a 75 per cent increase on last year's inaugural Bega Valley Business Awards, indicating the recognition is a valuable honour.
"Businesses and people who make it to finalists are genuinely punching above their competitors," said Nigel Ayling, president of the Bega Valley Business Forum.
"They are delivering above average products and services to their customers and their customers really appreciate them going the extra mile."
Across 18 categories, select businesses and individuals from Bega, Pambula, Eden, Merimbula, Cobargo, Tathra, Bemboka, Bermagui and Buckajo, have stood out from the crowd.
To be recognised as finalists, they received points across four areas, including the quality of the nominations, the number of nominations received (which are capped so it doesn't become a popular contest), and their location.
"Then our judges undertake further research including looking at a business's online presence, customer reviews and other publicly available information," Mr Ayling said.
"We can't tell you everything, but we can tell you that there is another judging process, which includes some secret shopping. Points from the secret shopping and the public voting is added to the original score and that will decide the winners."
Mr Ayling says the awards are a celebration, acknowledgement, and reward for the hard work business owners and individuals dedicate to the success of their business each year.
"Anyone who runs a business knows how much work goes in to it, long hours, sleepless nights and often without much reward or acknowledgement," he said.
"It is like a big pat on the back and someone saying to you "well done, and thanks for all your hard work." Some of last years winners were quiet emotional when receiving their awards."
The 2024 winners will be announced at a black tie event on Saturday, July 27 at Club Sapphire Merimbula.
Only five years old and Toast Pambula have been recognised as a finalist for the second year in a row.
Serving speciality coffee from ONA roastery, cafe staples, and signature dishes in Toast's own distinctive, contemporary style, including monthly Trust the Chef dinners, long table feasts, and bespoke catering, the cafe is setting the bar high.
"To be recognised as a finalist two years in a row is huge, because the holy grail in hospitality is consistency," said Nicky Austin, co-founder and manager.
"It's really a tireless job making sure each experience is as good as the next. So to know that our community feels that we deserve this year on year, it's just the best."
Toast Pambula is a family run business through and through. "Not only have Ollie and I had two kids over the life of Toast, but 50 per cent of our staff are parents, accounting for seven children (and one on the way!)," Nicky said. Together, they have witnessed the resilience of their community, not just through the hardest times, but everyday.
"Being a cafe owner, we get to observe the true nature of humanity. People see Toast as a safe space and an opportunity to connect. New mums, people having a rough day, big losses, big wins. We are there for it all, and we see people sharing these experiences together and lifting each other up," Nicky said.
For many, meeting at Toast for good food and company is a daily ritual.
"Our regulars come back for our avocado roses, Disaster Bay chilli scramble, pork and fennel sausage, and best-selling dish, the fritters.
"I think people really appreciate how adaptable our menu is to gluten-free and vegan requirements. It's something that is so high in demand and so commonplace, so we keep it in mind with everything we do," Nicky said.
Along with head barista Aubrey, and customer experience manager, Scott, who is a Best Male Employee finalist, the Toast team share a strong sense of belonging and shared vision.
Celebrated chef, Kelly Eastwood, has called the South Coast home since her involvement in TV show River Cottage Australia landed her in Bermagui.
Little did she know, that when the show folded and her cafe and cooking school business launched, COVID would soon be a catalyst for change.
"During COVID we started delivering home cooked meals. We soon realised that it's a service that the south coast really enjoys, and as a result ended up changing the business model to continue this service," Miss Eastwood said.
"Three years ago we closed the kitchen to the public and focused on growing the ready meal business, which we now deliver up and down the south coast (from Eden to Batemans Bay)."
Eastwood's Bermagui also offers their ready meal service to NDIS participants and anyone on a Home Care Plan. These people can receive up to 70 per cent off their meals.
"We have worked out a way to service our aged care customers if they are not very good with technology. They can call us up, or turn up on a Monday and we'll make them a cuppa, and we'll help them order their food," Miss Eastwood said.
To keep the food interesting, they also change the menu every week and create special menus for occasions.
"To date we have executed over 237 different menus, 18,000 orders, and turned over more than $2 million in sales."
Miss Eastwood expressed her gratitude to the customers who voted for Eastwood's Bermagui in the Excellence in Micro Business category.
"It's one thing turning up to work every day, but this shows us that we are on the right track and people really appreciate what we do," Miss Eastwood said.
"I love that our community is incredibly tight, this was evident when we were a disaster relief kitchen during the fires. Our customers are our friends and it makes us so happy that we are making a difference in our community, particularly our aged care customers."
Consider Sapphire Life Opportunities (SLO) as a local community square.
The public charity has been providing much needed services to individuals since November 2019.
"Each year, as the number of people struggling increases, our food pantry and other services are needed more and more, especially locally," said Phil Elsey, CEO.
"Our aim at SLO is to improve the welfare and self-esteem of vulnerable members of our community. We do this by providing opportunities for social connection. Our specific purpose is to build healthy relationships."
SLO connect with over 100 families and individuals each week through programs, help over 500 people each month through their community food bank, provide social connection for parents with young children through playgroups, and have a chaplain available as a social justice resource.
"Our focus at SLO is to operate a "community square" in order to encourage and facilitate connection and relationships," Mr Elsey said.
"We would really appreciate your consideration in making a contribution to our outreach and partnering with us in our community."
Donations are 100% tax deductible.
Real people providing excellent customer service - that's the difference Bendigo Community Bank offers.
"We are the only bank franchise in the area that is locally owned and operated," said Graham Stubbs, executive officer.
"We are also the only bank in the area that returns its profits back to the local community. Since opening our Pambula branch in November 2008 we have returned over $2 million to local community groups through grants and sponsorship's."
Their services include personal and business banking accounts and loans, insurances, internet banking, credit cards and financial planning.
"We are the only bank franchise in the area that is locally owned and operated."- Graham Stubbs
Each year they provide competitive banking services with an emphasis on personal service and returning funds to the community.
"Both of these objectives are designed to support our community that is supporting each other. It is a real pleasure to be able to interact with not-for-profit groups from right across our Bega Valley Shire community, and in a small way support those that are going out of their way to support others in our community."
The Pambula branch is a finalist in the Employer of Choice category.
"To be recognised as a finalist is a reward for our business's commitment to our local community and staff," Mr Stubbs said.
"We have very low turnover of staff and attract a large number of applicants whenever we do have a vacancy, demonstrating that we are indeed an employer of choice in our community."