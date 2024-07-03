Katungul's community NAIDOC event has been postponed

Katungul's community NAIDOC event at Cobargo Showground has been postponed with plans for future event in the works.
Coinciding with NAIDOC week, the event was to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
While it will not be going ahead on July 12, Katungul's communications manager Corinne Boer said there were tentative plans in place for a future family fun day possibly on July 19.
"The [postponing] decision has been made due to unexpected Sorry Business occurring that we must respect along with significant staff shortages on this day due to their involvement in this event," Ms Boer said.
"We are looking at rescheduling something on the 19th, a family fun day because it falls outside of NAIDOC week, with the same type of activities, and we're just finalising everything and will let everyone know when things are in place."
