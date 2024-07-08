Hand drill to chicken plucker, tool library helps to future proof community

Zoe Pook is using borrowed tools to future proof herself and her partner against future disasters, along with "dabbling in the dark arts of food preservation," she says with a chuckle.
The Cobargo resident joined the Triangle Tool Library after her partner became a member, and said she had been to a number of workshops so she could further her knowledge about the Food Tools available to borrow
"It's been a good thing to get involved in and work out how to use this equipment, and part of it was future proofing as well for any other events like the fires that could happen and work as a community to feed ourselves," Zoe said.
Members can borrow a host of equipment including dehydrators, fermenting crocks, a sausage filler, meat mincer, vacuum sealer, flour mills and grain grinders, pressure canner, and even a chicken plucker and scalder.
"The workshops have been really helpful. I went to the pickling workshop, missed out on the citrus workshop which I was sad about, and went to a passata, tomato puree workshop," she said.
The Food Library has been a recent addition to the already established Triangle Tool Library, nestled behind the Cobargo Co-Op, filled with one-off high ticket items and an extensive collection of commonly held household and farm tools.
With the housing crisis and a lack of disposable income, purchasing, maintaining and storing the necessary tools to make where you live a home, can become an anxiety-inducing process.
The Food Tool Library's Heather Anderson said a grant from the Mumbulla Foundation had allowed them to organise a series of workshops to make borrowers feel confident in using them at home.
"One of the aspects of the Food Tool Library is to encourage people to grow bigger harvests," Heather said.
"Often when you have your backyard veggie garden you grow enough for your family to eat at a time, but if you're able to grow more and preserve it for when those fruit and vegetables aren't in season, it really promotes community efficiency as well."
Cobargo's Don Green excitedly emerged from one of the shipping containers, his hands gripping onto a box labelled 'Citrus Juicer'.
"I've got a whole pile of citrus in my orchard that needs juicing - oranges, lemons and limes, heaps of them. We had a really good season," Don said, after his 1970s mix-master had been struggling and a new juicer would have been too expensive.
"I'm here, a lot, borrowing things, and like everybody else by house was burnt out during the fires, so it was very handy to have all of this equipment here."
Memberships are $50 a year, allowing members to borrow most equipment at no cost, other than consumables. Trailers have fees of $10 per hire to cover registration, and some items that need regular maintenance have a $5 fee. Open: Tuesday 9am-12pm, Friday 9am-12pm, and Saturday 9am-12pm.
