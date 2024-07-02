Man charged with firearm and knife offences

A man will front Eden Local Court today, charged with firearms and knife offences.
About 11.50am on Saturday April 13, officers attached to the South Coast Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team were conducting patrols when they located a vehicle in bushland on Fulligans Road, Pericoe, approximately 42km west of Eden.
Following a search of the vehicle, officers seized an unregistered shotgun and three hunting knives.
He was issued with a future court attendance notice for possess unauthorised firearm, possess unauthorised firearm - not pistol/prohibited firearm and custody of knife in public place.
He will appear before Eden Local Court Wednesday, July 3.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
