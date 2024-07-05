Letter: Vale 'tireless, clever Claire'

The peerless journalist, the delightful, tireless clever Claire Lupton.
It was with acute sadness that I heard of the death of Claire Lupton.
It was her aim to have every baby appear in the District News and she waited over an hour for our family photo.
I missed her frequent calls to our beloved ABC night life programme.
Many will extend our love and sympathy to Claire's family, and thank you for sharing her with us.
