SECCA awarded in NSW Architecture Awards for regional design excellence

A building in Bega has been recognised in the state's architectural awards among the best new residential, commercial, and public buildings.
The South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) won the Blacket prize, named after 19th century architect Edmund Blacket, for the way it promoted design excellence in a regional context.
The judging panel noted the 2024 winning cohort showed a pathway forward for sustainable and heritage buildings, including insightful adaptive reuses and considered renovations and additions.
Sydney and Melbourne firm Sibling Architecture created the celebrated design, and director Qianyi Lim was "very excited" when the project was shortlisted for the award.
She noted the importance of having regional projects recognised, and said the competition in the public architecture category was exceptional.
Ms Lim said she felt SECCA would be "transformative" for Bega and its community, as well as the wider region.
She said the Far South Coast had already benefited greatly with tourism through nature and beaches, and shared how there was now a cultural institution to help "really put Bega on the map."
Sibling Architecture began working on the project in late 2018 after being named the successful tenderer for the Bega Valley Shire Council project to redevelop the Bega Valley Regional Gallery.
Through large windows at the front of the gallery, Ms Lim said they worked with two goals in mind - allowing natural light to illuminate the space, and encouraging those outside to head into the gallery space.
The 2024 NSW Architecture Awards program attracted 247 entrants, shortlisted to 126, resulting in 82 winners and commendations of some of the leading architectural projects from across the state.
Royal Australian Institute of Architects chapter president and national president elect, Adam Haddow, said designs created by architects help to improve lives.
"We have the very best architects in the world in NSW, and they are delivering remarkable projects that make New South Wales a better place to be," Mr Haddow said.
"Great architecture can both elevate the soul and deliver a more resilient future.
"Sustainability and housing are the two biggest challenges of our age, [and] architects are best placed to help society find common ground, so that the environment is protected, and the lives of our communities are celebrated."
Land and Environment Court commissioner, architect and chair of chairs, Tim Horton, said all of the awarded projects showed a profound contribution to the public good and the public interest; mediating between private interests and the public domain.
"Not only in the carefully porous physical relationship between public and private land, but in how projects have sought to recognise the place, memory and experience of aboriginal people on those sites," Mr Horton said.
