Big love for small-scale art; Plethora of Postcards winners announced

"There's so much magic everywhere I look."
So said the guest judge of this year's Plethora of Postcards exhibition, Alexandra Seddon, at Friday evening's launch event.
More than 500 entries were accepted into Spiral Gallery's annual exhibition.
The variety of colour, subject, and artistic merit on display had the gallery filled with joy as visitors perused the walls and winners were announced.
It's what makes this exhibition so incredibly popular, year after year - how accessible it is to everyone, not just established artists.
Ms Seddon said she "didn't know where to start" when asked to select winners across several categories.
"There's so much beauty and so much magic here - I love it," she said as she circled the room pointing out some of the postcard-sized artworks that spoke to her the most.
"I love the originality, the mystery.
"It's hard to know where to begin - there's magic everywhere I look.
"[But] you can see my prejudice," she added when highlighting another of the many that featured animals.
As well as prizes for adults, youth and junior, there were also awards for entries that used the theme for 2024 "At Home", and one for works that expanded into three dimensions.
Winners included:
Adult - Gabrielle Powell 1st, Anthea Moffatt 2nd; Joanne Stoddard (At Home)
Youth - Riley Kiss 1st, Tully McGuiness 2nd; Isabella Shipton (At Home); Meredith Cole (Emerging Artist)
Junior - Ava Gunther 1st, Peggy-Joy Spears 2nd; Rachael (At Home)
3-dimensional - Rebecca Williamson
