Glowing green fungi a different focus for my photography

I've always loved taking photographs, even before doing it as part of my job.
From my younger years waiting for days in anticipation of how those precious 24 shots would turn out once they came back from the photo lab or chemist (yes, a chemist).
Through to the immediate satisfaction of seeing what I managed with my DSLR or phone and how quickly I can get it on to Instagram or Facebook.
Earlier this year I was asked by an ecologist living in Merimbula if I knew of any photographers in the area who might like to capture a large "flowering" of ghost mushrooms.
Omphalotus nidiformis is a bioluminescent fungus that emits a soft green glow at night.
White with light brown colouring during the day and softly glowing like a ghost to the naked eye at night, they become even more spectacular through a camera lens on a slow-release shutter speed.
As well as letting my friend - an actual photographer - David Rogers know, I went along to experience this incredible phenomenon.
You can tell I was the hobbyist not the professional in this situation given I managed only about six photos before my camera battery died.
Of those I felt two were rather special, even given they were my first time shooting such a unique scene.
One I entered in a local photography competition hosted by the Fungi Feastival.
When I heard I had tied for first place I was seriously chuffed.
Then this week my photo, along with the other winners and grand champion image, were blown up, framed and hung in a community exhibition space in Cobargo.
It was a special feeling.
I've had many photos of mine grace the front page of the local papers, or shared on our websites and across the world via social media.
It's wonderful in it's own way. But that's work.
One of my photos taken for fun hanging in an exhibition has given me a quite different sense of pleasure and pride.
I really encourage everyone to head along to the Cobargo Commons Living Room to see this exhibition while the Fungi Feastival is on.
There are some truly incredible shots of fascinating fungi from photographers right across the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley. And I am honoured to be included alongside them.
Keep an eye out for one by my dad as well!
Hope you have a great weekend.
- Ben Smyth, Far South Coast Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.