Coming of age comedy to break in new Twyford theatre stage

Theatre Twyford will host its maiden performance when Kay Proudlove's endearing comedy about the agony of growing up comes to town as part of a national tour.
On July 5-6, the South Coast singer-songwriter will bring her formidable talent and infectious personality to the stage in Dear Diary, directed by Leland Kean.
"I'm looking forward to sharing Dear Diary with people around Australia on this tour and hearing their stories in return," Proudlove said.
"Since its premiere in 2022, I've had time to sink into what the show means to me and can't wait to put that on the stage."
Dear Diary takes the audience on a journey into Proudlove's teenage diaries through a collection of intimate and vulnerable stories and songs.
From first kisses and Spice Girls, to lost gigs, found memories, and frayed friendships, Dear Diary is a hilarious, sometimes painful revisiting of our teenage years, delving into the pressures and expectations of growing up.
"The inspiration for Dear Diary came from moving house and stumbling across the journals of my teenage years," Proudlove said.
"The entries were heartbreaking, funny and vulnerable, which to me is a winning combination when it comes to writing songs and making art.
"Dear Diary looks at what we hold on to in our lives - both physically and mentally - why we keep these things and when it's the right time to let them go, if ever."
Lis Shelley, venue manager at The Twyford said she loved seeing Dear Diary and couldn't wait to share the show with Far South Coast audiences.
"It will strongly resonate with mums and daughters but that doesn't mean you should leave the guys at home - Kay's depiction of life as a teenager is an insightful story for all to appreciate," she said.
Dear Diary was produced with support from Merrigong Theatre Company's artist development program, with narrative support from dramaturg Phil Spencer (The Smallest Hour).
Merimbula shows are supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian government initiative.
Dear Diary is at Theatre Twyford, July 5-6, 7.30pm.
Tickets via 0421 199910 or https://thetwyford.com.au
Recommended for ages 14+, with strong language and adult themes.
