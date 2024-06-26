Twyford lights up for first look inside new theatre

A small group of members and special guests have been treated to the first official look inside the new Theatre Twyford.
In Merimbula on a chilly winter's night, June 22, the long-awaited purpose-built theatre was showcased to the invited guests as a "soft launch".
As part of the special event, Scott Baker and his young Bioluminescence team projected lights and images on to the outside of the new theatre building.
The group heard officially the building was still a construction site, but only while it awaited paperwork sign-offs.
A gala opening event was being planned for later in July.
Twyford Hall chairman Frankie J Holden gave guests a run-down of the history of the site and the efforts of committee members and the community in getting The Twyford off the ground.
He then gave everyone a short tour of the theatre proper, showcasing the variety of ways the space could be utilised - including a cinema screen, state-of-the-art audio and lights systems, and an adaptable stage.
"The funding for this project has come from the NSW government. But I do want to acknowledge the support council has given the project over the many years it's taken to get to this point, and in particular the work of Russell [Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick], who has been absolutely instrumental," Mr Holden said.
"I'd also like to particularly acknowledge Steve Hodgson and Elvis Amir from Hodgson Constructions, who were the local guys who stepped into the project when somebody needed to step in and fix the mess that we found ourselves in a few years ago, through no fault of our own.
"Building things is difficult - particularly choosing to build something in 2019/2020, in hindsight, probably not the best time to build it.
"Having Steve and his team, local guys, come in with a passion for the project, willing and able to work with us, has been a godsend and it wouldn't have happened without you guys."
In October 2021, it was reported the $7.4million funding for Theatre Twyford was going to fall short due to unforeseen circumstances regarding utility connections, and cost increases over and above contingency funding.
However, confirmation in November 2022 of a further $2million investment by the NSW government allowed the paused project to resume and be completed.
The versatile theatre can seat 200 in raked seating that gives every audience member an unobstructed view.
There was also technology available to livestream performances both into the theatre as well as send them out to other venues.
Among the first shows to take to the Twyford stage will be Spectrum Theatre's production of Oliver in September.
Find out more about the venue and planned performances coming up in July at www.
