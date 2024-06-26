Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Everyone's favourite children's television program is on a national concert tour, and is all about fun and games with friends. As with the television program, there are songs to move to, as well as quiet times to just watch and listen. The concert is presented by two Play School presenters, along with everyone's favourite Play School toys. The show will be set in the Play School games room, and the two Presenters and the helpful Toys will discover different coloured boxes filled with surprises. With familiar toys Big Ted, Little Ted, Jemima, and Humpty, also featuring Joey and Kiya. The adventures of imagination will take children across the sea, up in the sky and over the moon. Tickets are general admission and are $27 per person + booking fee. Children 12 months and under on the day of the show are free. For more information, go to: begavalley.nsw.gov.au/community/bega-valley-commemorative-civic-centre

