Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

Eden, June 28
On Friday between 12-2pm, headspace Eden is opening up its building and hosting an event for 2024's National Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week. The theme for this year was 'Now More Than Ever', signifying the fight for justice and the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people will and must continue. There will be a Smoking Ceremony from Nathan Lygon, and DJ Rosie will be playing some music. Plenty of food and activities open for all ages at Unit 3, 161 Imlay Street in Eden.
Meirmbula, June 29
Australian opera tenor and composer David Hobson and Australian comedian and actor Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years. Even though they have had vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another's worlds and always thought, "Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?" So, the pair have decided to take the show on the road. Club Sapphire doors open 7pm with the show starting at 8pm. 18+ event. Tickets at www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
Barragga Bay, June 29
'Follow the Rain' is a new feature-length documentary from world famous fungi hunters Stephen Axford and Catherine Marciniak, and will be premiering on the NSW Far South Coast as part of the 2024 Fungi Feastival. Taking audiences on a magical journey into the weird and wonderful world of fungi, the film captures the secret details of nature which are often hidden, revealing an extraordinary natural kingdom. Stephen and Catherine will be speaking, and answering questions at the event. Doors open at 1.30pm for a 2pm start, and will be held at the Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds. Tickets are $20, and the film is suitable to all ages. For more information, go to: fourwinds.com.au/event/follow-the-rain-film-premiere/
Bega, June 29
The Far South Coast Koala Action Network is holding an open day to share information about koalas, in particular those in the forested coastal ranges in the Murrah and Biamanga areas between Bega and Bermagui. A range of speakers will be presenting and there will also be a panel discussion. Bega Country Club, 11am until 2.30pm, Saturday. Visit www.koalaactionnetwork.org for more details.
June 30
David Bridie is one of the true individualists and innovators of Australian music, a musician of rare sensibilities and a storyteller of sweeping vision whose solo projects include piano works, song writing, and multimedia projects. David will perform selections from his extensive catalogue of solo work and songs of the acclaimed bands - Not Drowning, Waving and My Friend The Chocolate Cake. The team from Sapphire Coast Eats will have their woodfire pizza truck on site. The performance will be held in the Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barragga Bay. General Admission is $45, Concession is $35 and 16&U's free.
Bega, June 30
On Sunday, June 30, the Bega Valley Genealogy Society will holding a meeting at the Red Cross Rooms, 33 Church St, Bega, commencing at 2pm. Guest speaker is Peter Rogers and his topic will be 'When Electricity Came to Bega'. Afternoon tea will be provided and there will be a raffle on the day. Visitors welcome.
Bega, July 5
Held during the SCPA markets at Littleton Gardens in Bega from 9am to 12pm, the mid-winter Japanese festival will feature Stonewave Taiko. The event will be a celebration of Japanese culture including activities, hands-on taiko (drumming) experiences, and short performances.
Merimbula, July 5-6
Dear Diary is a story with songs by Kay Proudlove. Kay is a regional NSW performer, writer and composer who has toured worldwide with her live shows, and worked on various music, theatre and dramatic arts projects. Her latest work takes audiences on a journey through her teenage diaries where a collection of intimate and vulnerable stories and songs are shared and performed. From first kisses to fan fiction, to found memories and frayed friendships. Dear Diary's wry humour and confessional stories question the importance of holding on to past lives and whether or not to let those go. For further information about The Twyford show, go to: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1229386
Merimbula, July 6
Indie-folk singer-songwriter Kay Proudlove will be conducting a free workshop for budding songwriters, 12 - 18+, at The Twyford. The workshop will include a live performance by Kay, a writing activity for attendees, Q&A about songwriting and the music industry, and a hand out sheet filled with songwriting tips. Attendees may not get to complete a song in the allotted time, 2pm to 3pm, but will learn a method of writing that they can take with them. For more information, or to book, go to: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1238916
July 7
Born to Argentinian and British parents, and after growing up on a farm in Kiama, Ana De La Vega is now hailed as 'one of the most outstanding artists of our time' for her flute performances. She studied flute at the University of Sydney before continuing her studies at the Conservatoire Supérieur de Paris under the tutelage of Raymond Guiot and Catherine Cantin. The award winning flautist will be accompanied by pianist Grace Kim for an afternoon where the musicians will take listeners on a seductive journey through the large concert halls and alluring bohemian cafés of Paris's Belle Epoque. The performance will be held in the Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds, Barragga Bay. General Admission is $45, Concession is $35 and 16&U's free.
July 13
Central Tilba is getting ready to host their exciting annual festival on Bate Street, set to entertain visitors and locals for a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The festival is a celebration of the heritage, local produce, and the creative and musical talent of this amazing community.The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Festival is a not-for-profit community event. Proceeds from the Festival directly benefit the Tilba District through donations to local community groups.
Bega, July 16
Everyone's favourite children's television program is on a national concert tour, and is all about fun and games with friends. As with the television program, there are songs to move to, as well as quiet times to just watch and listen. The concert is presented by two Play School presenters, along with everyone's favourite Play School toys. The show will be set in the Play School games room, and the two Presenters and the helpful Toys will discover different coloured boxes filled with surprises. With familiar toys Big Ted, Little Ted, Jemima, and Humpty, also featuring Joey and Kiya. The adventures of imagination will take children across the sea, up in the sky and over the moon. Tickets are general admission and are $27 per person + booking fee. Children 12 months and under on the day of the show are free. For more information, go to: begavalley.nsw.gov.au/community/bega-valley-commemorative-civic-centre
Bega, August 10
Lead by real life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, and backed up by their full family band, Get Rhythm is an authentic and sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter show. 15 years ago, Mark and Joanne started performing as country music's most famous couple, and have since gained a lot of attention for their close resemblance and vocals to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Both high energy and fun, the show will be sure to bring back a lot of memories and even create a few new ones. Songs will include such hits as Folsom Prison Blues, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, and famous duets like Jackson and Long Legged Guitar Pickin Man. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show start, at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre. Tickets are available at: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1155086
