Pambula artisan of ice cream, Dana Smith, shares the scoop behind her store

When chef Dana Smith was looking for a career that was more practical to manage with a young daughter, she bought a $15,000 ice cream machine and began a business.
"I was a chef by trade and that's obviously not practical when you have kids, with the nighttime shifts and stuff, so I just went on a whim and started a food truck," she said
Her popular business Bianchini Gelati proved the risk paid off.
With a vintage and homely feel only increased by the warm welcome from Dana behind the counter, the store on Pambula's Quondola Street was in a range of colours, each complimenting the made-in-house ice creams available.
Using high-quality and fresh ingredients including delicious Tilba milk, locally-grown fruit produce often donated from friends, chocolate, and nuts, Dana started with a base recipe and had since adapted it to her liking with less sugar than traditional gelati.
Among the flavours there was was quince, coconut and Cointreau sorbet, pink grapefruit sorbet, Local apple sorbet, organic vanilla, Nutella, mint and chocolate brownie, rich chocolate, and chocolate with brownie and local candied kumquat.
And, Dana, the artisan of ice cream's favourite, homemade honeycomb.
Underneath glass cloches, baked goods that helped the store survive through winter were on offer, some were gluten and dairy free, while the chocolate, chilli, lime mango and coconut haystacks provided intrigue.
"There's something there for everyone," Dana said.
"I love baking, and it's getting me through winter slowly, but when the weather is [overcast] like this, it's tough.
"I love my little shop, but it's such a shame it's a seasonal thing, and I feel like this winter is different, maybe everyone's struggling a little more money wise."
Black and white framed photographs hung above the wooden bar seating area, images of Dana's grandmother Natalina Bianchini, whose maiden name proudly adorns the business.
"It means little white in Italian, which I thought was fitting, little white...ice cream," she said with a smile, thinking her nana would be pretty impressed.
"And that's my story, something fun, something that no-one's doing down here, and it's cost effective for me to make it myself apart from the expensive machine.
"Milk's not that expensive, and it's a healthier treat than Streets which is pumped with colour, air and thickeners," she said with a smile.
