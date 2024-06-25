'Thought I failed as dog dad': Helpline supports during suspected poisoning

When I discovered my heartburn tablets were missing, the culprit, my puppy, was nestled next to the remnants of the wrapping foil.
"Oh no!" I yelled in a panic, thinking the minutes I had taken to go to the other room had resulted in a fatal consumption by my six-month-old, Breslin.
Abruptly, I called my vet's after hours emergency phone number, which rang out because the only veterinarian on duty was already dealing with an issue on a farm.
An answering machine is never something you want to hear when you think your best friend has consumed something poisonous, but in the moment I remembered the Animal Poisons Helpline.
After dialling 1300 TOX PET (1300 869 738), it was only what felt like seconds later I heard the voice of a calm man on the other end, asking my name, my pet's name, and what had happened.
"Were they the square chewable Quick Eze tablets? What flavour were they? Mixed berry?" the man asked me, each answer a yes.
He checked to see if the medication had any Xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is commonly used as a sweetener.
Xylitol is highly toxic to dogs and can cause seizures, liver failure or death.
Other common products that contain the sugar substitute include breath mints, cough syrup, mouthwash, toothpaste, some peanut and nut butters, over-the-counter medication, children's and adult chewable vitamins, sugar-free desserts, cake and biscuit mixes, and snack bars and protein supplements.
"Doesn't appear to be any in there, so if he hasn't had any symptoms yet, it will be best to monitor him for the next four hours," he said, as I let out a great sign of relief.
As a pet owner, our furry friends can often be our best friends, and the possibility of hurting them indirectly can provide a lot of stress and anxiety.
So to have a helpline easily accessible was something for which I was very grateful.
The free Animal Poisons Information Helpline is available to help pet owners across the country between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week. However, after hours consultations cost $85.
Camille Hartnett, the founder of Trail Sniffers Dog Behaviour and Training, said if your pet had consumed something they shouldn't have, you shouldn't feel alone.
"Every pet has done it at some point, and the free helpline service specialises in providing expert support for situations involving poisons and pets," she said.
"Their knowledgeable team reassures pet parents that reaching out is a responsible step, not a sign of failure."
